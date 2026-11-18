The Denver Broncos are about to emerge from their Week 10 bye.

On Wednesday, the Broncos will begin practicing to host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, so this is our last chance to take stock of the team at the midway point of the season — or about as close as is possible to halfway with an odd-numbered 17-game schedule.

We've already posted our individual player grades at the bye and handed out our midseason awards . In our last bye-week deep dive, we're grading each Broncos position group.

Let's get to it and see if we can get a feel for which positions are trending in the right direction for the Broncos' stretch run and which ones need to improve fast.

Quarterback

Bo Nix calls the signals pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix hasn't been great and for the first six weeks of the season, he was downright bad at times. He was hesitant in his decision-making and jumpy in the pocket, which led to offensive stagnation for long stretches in several games.

However, we must factor in two important things: 1. Nix was recovering from a broken ankle that required two offseason surgeries, and 2. He had to do so while going against the NFL's toughest schedule based on opposing defense .

Because of that, Nix always had the benefit of my doubt. But beginning in Week 7, he no longer needed it, as his confidence came flooding back, and he started looking like the quarterback we saw late last season and in the playoffs before he got hurt.

Despite his protracted slump, Nix still played a winning brand of football. He avoided the negative play — sacks and turnovers — and turned it on in the fourth quarter. Without him, the Broncos aren't anywhere close to 7-2 after the toughest first-half-of-the-season schedule I've ever seen.

Given that Nix's last three games have been so vastly improved, and the fact that he helped to keep Denver winning even while he was still going through a personal storm of sorts, he gets a B- as the only Broncos quarterback to take a snap this season.

Running Back

Jonah Coleman runs with the ball. | Dere Regensburger / IMAGO / Newscom World

The only thing keeping the Broncos' running back grade from a D- or worse has been the emergence of rookie Jonah Coleman. Since he returned from injured reserve in Week 7, the Broncos' rushing offense has improved, but the rookie needs help.

J.K. Dobbins is having a career-worst season, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, while RJ Harvey, before he got hurt, was a relative non-factor as a ball-carrier and not quite as productive as a receiver out of the backfield. Harvey will be eligible to return from IR in Week 13.

This is a position group that could finish the season with a much better grade. But I shudder to think where the Broncos would be without the promise of Coleman.

Wide Receiver

Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle give each other five. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' wide receivers have performed drastically below expectations. But remember: it's a quarterback-dependent position.

Not only were the Broncos' wideouts stuck with Nix's slump and the early-season schematic issues of first-time play-caller Davis Webb, but they also had to go against some of the best secondaries in the NFL. Because of these factors, the benefit of the doubt plays a big part in their midseason grade.

I expected more from Jaylen Waddle, sure. But when Nix has been willing to challenge defenses vertically, he's made great use of Waddle. Now that Nix is hunting again with the football , I expect the second half of the season to be much more prolific for Waddle.

I won't deny that Courtland Sutton has disappointed me this season. He seemed woefully slow early on and unable to separate in coverage. Worst of all, he wasn't fighting for the ball, let alone coming down with it, in contested-catch situations, which has always been his signature play.

Like Nix, though, Sutton has begun to turn it around over the past three weeks, so I'm optimistic that what we saw early on was, again, more a reflection of the level of competition and the quarterback inefficiencies than a true sign that Father Time had taken his toll.

Pat Bryant, when healthy, has been a tremendous boon to the passing offense. Alas, he missed four games with an ankle injury, plus half of the game in which he suffered the injury. But he's back, and immediately made his precence felt by leading the Broncos in receiving yards in Carolina and finding the end zone.

This is another position that could finish with a higher grade than it has at the midway point.

Tight End

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What can I say? The Broncos' top two tight ends can't block, and neither has been able to affect the passing game and create exploitable mismatches.

That's an indictment on Adam Trautman as the Broncos' Y tight end, who is expected to at least be a competent blocker, and Evan Engram , who was signed a year ago to be the 'Joker' weapon that Sean Payton just couldn't wait to plug into this offense.

At this stage, the Broncos are stuck with Engram through the 2026 season, but they'd be wise to give Nate Adkins more of Trautman's reps as the Y tight end, especially if they want to help this run game get off the mat.

I'm not holding my breath, though.

Offensive Line

Garett Bolles blocks Dre Greenlaw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imagine what this grade might be, were it not for the All-Pro contributions of left tackle Garett Bolles and right guard Quinn Meinerz holding things together. Even their impact hasn't been enough to keep center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey from turning in bottom-of-the-league bodies of work at their respective positions.

Left guard Ben Powers has been solid, though he unfairly catches some lashings from fans that should be directed at Wattenberg. Powers has been the least of the Broncos' primary O-line culprits.

Garett Bolles simply REFUSES to give up sackshttps://t.co/DZjMOmP80c pic.twitter.com/NmM1LSR8cW — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2026

The good news is that McGlinchey has begun to play much better over the past few weeks, so I'm hopeful that the bye, combined with the Broncos not having to face an elite opponent on a weekly basis, can lead to Wattenberg improving, too. Again, the run blocking hasn't been good, but the Broncos' O-line stays in the green grade-wise, thanks not only to Bolles and Meinerz, but also because they've allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL.

It could and must be so much better, though.

Defensive Line

Zach Allen jogs on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen is once again delivering All-Pro results, with the most QB pressures on the team and co-leading in sacks, with 4.5. He's also one of the NFL's most stout interior run defenders; he's as good as it gets.

D.J. Jones has been hit-and-miss, while Eyioma Uwazurike failed to launch as the Broncos' succession plan for John Franklin-Myers, or at least half of it. Malcolm Roach, though? He represents the other half of the Broncos' post-JFM plan, and he's been more than equal to his opportunity.

With Uwazurike on IR for the next few weeks, the Broncos will have to rely more on Sai'vion Jones, Jordan Jackson, and rookie third-rounder Tyler Onyedim. Hopefully, we see Onyedim continue to dress and get more snaps, because he can actually help turn around the Broncos' woes against the run, as he flashed in Week 9's win over the Carolina Panthers in his first-ever game.

Allen and Roach make this grade. D.J. Jones does well as an interior pass rusher on a part-time basis, but he's been straight mugged in the run game. It's been nice to see Sai'vion Jones get more playing time, but the Broncos' best hope of elevating this D-line may be getting Onyedim on the field more.

Outside Linebacker

Nik Bonitto strip-sacks Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto struggled to get home over the first few weeks of the season, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. He still impacted the game with consistent pressure, and at the halfway point, shares the team sack lead with Allen (4.5).

Jonathon Cooper's return came at an opportune time. Que Robinson continues to do a great job as a depth rusher, but Jonah Elliss did not seem ready to start opposite Bonitto for the first six weeks while Cooper was on the commissioner's exempt list, and then he suffered a lower-leg injury in Week 6 that landed him on IR.

Robinson has been one of the Broncos' biggest pleasant surprises of the season. With Cooper back in the starting lineup, the Broncos' edge presence again looks like we've come to expect over the past few years.

Shoutout also to Dondrea Tillman, who continues to be a reliable depth piece, even if he's still looking for his first sack of the season. Even with Elliss on IR for the foreseeable future, the Broncos' rush linebacker group is still one of the NFL's best.

Inside Linebacker

Alex Singleton dives for a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let me put it this way: there's a reason the Broncos tried trading for Daiyan Henley. The missed tackles and coverage woes, especially against tight ends and running backs, took a heavy toll on this defense through the first nine games.

Alas, the Henley trade fell through , so the Broncos can only march on with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Both players need to step up their game, though.

Singleton hit the bye week as the NFL's leader in missed tackles . It's been downright bad at times, though he's also on pace for a 200-tackle season. Imagine what his tackle numbers would look like if he cut down on his missed rate. It could boggle the mind.

Strnad is a modest improvement over Singleton in coverage; the problem is that Denver never takes Singleton off the field. Ever. So Strnad's coverage chops don't play to the defense's benefit nearly enough.

Props to Singleton for being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month of October . It was great to see for the veteran linebacker, though I'd be lying if I didn't admit that it almost shocked me.

If this duo can just be more reliable as tacklers, the talent around them can continue to do some of the heavy lifting. Let's hope.

Cornerback

Riley Moss celebrates an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have dealt with some injury issues at this position, with Patrick Surtain missing several games and Riley Moss dealing with some health problems, too. When they're both on the field, the Broncos' cornerback group is as good as it gets in the NFL, especially when you factor in the nickel dynamo, Ja'Quan McMillian.

Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine deserve a lot of credit for keeping the secondary afloat while Surtain was hurt. Moss missed a little time over that stretch, too.

Barron showed some early signs of progress as a Year-2 player, but his last two games haven't been good. Abrams-Draine has been really good when he's on the field, but he missed Week 9 with an ankle injury.

Keep in mind that Denver's secondary has gone against quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes (twice), Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and Justin Herbert (before you laugh, remember that Denver had yet to beat Herbert in the Payton era until Week 5). Most of those excellent quarterbacks have excellent receivers and/or tight ends, so the pressure on the Broncos' cornerbacks has been intense.

Aside from better injury luck, I'm not sure you could have asked for much more than what the Broncos' cornerbacks have delivered this year, Surtain's bad Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams notwithstanding.

Safety

Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones celebrate a win over the Rams. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones have been on the field together, the Broncos' safety tandem has earned nothing but an A+. Alas, between them, they've missed five games with injuries.

Because they've missed that much time, a big part of this unit's grade is influenced by the play of their backups, namely Devon Key, Taylor Rapp, and JL Skinner. Key has been solid, and while Rapp started off with a bang, he's faltered in recent weeks.

And outside of a big goal-line play in Week 8's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Skinner has been a liability when he's on the field. You can't have All-Pros at every spot on the roster, but the Broncos could have really used better safety depth, but I think they may have expected too much, too soon from Key, which is why they only signed Tycen Anderson in the offseason, who's yet to see a snap on defense.

The good news? There's every reason to believe that Hufanga and Jones will be back this week against the Raiders. The two safeties co-lead the team with two interceptions each, and the Broncos need them patrolling the back end once again.

Special Teams

Jeremy Crawshaw booms a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from punter Jeremy Crawshaw — who currently ranks second in the NFL in net punting average (44.2 yards) — there hasn't been a ton of positive on special teams. Wil Lutz missed three field-goal attempts early in the season, though he's since stabilized, and nailed a 53-yarder in overtime to triumph over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Marvin Mims Jr. has dealt with injuries, but when he's been on the field, he hasn't looked the same as a returner. He's currently on pace for a career-low in punt-return average.

In terms of coverage, the Broncos have been solid, ranking 11th and 13th against punts and kicks, respectively. Overall, I'd say the Broncos' third phase has slightly underperformed this year.

However — and this is huge — Darren Rizzi's special teams unit is trending in the right direction. If Lutz continues his recent trend of reliability and Mims can get back on the horse as a returner, this team's in good shape in the third phase.

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