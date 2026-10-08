5 Bold Broncos Predictions That Could Shock the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers may be 0-4, but the Denver Broncos haven't fared well against them since Sean Payton became the head coach.

Entering this Week 5 matchup with the Chargers, the Broncos are struggling offensively , lacking explosive plays and failing to establish a run game. Sean Payton decided to step in and take on more of a play-calling role on game day, starting with this game against the Chargers.

Payton clearly understands that the Broncos can't afford to overlook the Chargers and lose their second divisional game of the season.

As we all know, fortune favors the bold. If I'm right about this week's bold predictions, the Broncos will walk out of SoFi Stadium at 3-2. Winning cures all.

Courtland Sutton Breaks 100 Receiving Yards

Courtland Sutton runs after the catch against the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, Sutton has to make a major appearance. After four weeks of questionable effort, he has 86 yards on nine catches on 21 targets.

Bo Nix has trusted Sutton as his top target through his first two years. With Pat Bryant out, Sutton needs to find a way to get involved. Jaylen Waddle is getting a lot of attention and is still getting open, so Sutton's excuses are nearly out.

But this is the game for the Pro Bowler. Sutton reminds everyone exactly who he is, and produces 100-plus receiving yards.

RJ Harvey Totals 150-Plus Yards From Scrimmage

RJ Harvey runs against the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix has been way too quick to hit the check-downs, especially against the San Francisco 49ers. If he keeps that up, Harvey could be poised for a big game, given the injuries the Chargers are dealing with.

Harvey is coming off his season-high 93 yards from scrimmage against the 49ers. Still, the 49ers were healthy last week, but the Chargers are dealing with multiple injuries to their linebackers and secondary.

Watch for Harvey to have a big game at SoFi.

Jahdae Barron Nabs a Pick-Six

Jahdae Barron warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Patrick Surtain II likely out , Barron will face heavy pressure to perform. Many have already slapped a bust label on him because his play hasn't been great and he's only played sparingly, so this is a prime opportunity.

Against the Chargers' receivers, Barron doesn't have the best matchup, but he has shown a nose for the ball and can snag a pass and take it to the house, which is exactly what happens on Sunday.

Broncos Notch Four Sacks & Two Interceptions

Justin Herbert is sacked by Nik Bonitto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Barron's pick-six, the Broncos will snag another interception as their pass rush harasses Justin Herbert all game. The Chargers' offensive line is, once again, beat up, and Denver should be able to win consistently up front without having to blitz.

The Broncos get home at least four times, with Zach Allen picking up a strip-sack that Denver recovers. This defense is a prideful unit, and it has struggled to be consistent and force negative plays.

The Broncos look to this banged-up Chargers offense to correct the narrative.

Broncos Blow Out Chargers to Make a Statement

Bo Nix and Garett Bolles celebrate a big play at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have typically played to their opponent's level, even against struggling teams. The Broncos have also struggled consistently against the Chargers during the Payton era.

But this year, with Denver at 2-2, the enthusiasm around this team has taken a hit. That's about to change.

The Broncos make a big statement before a short week against the Seattle Seahawks, beating the Chargers by at least 17 points.

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