Broncos Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

The first two weeks of Denver Broncos training camp are in the books.

I wish I could report that the Broncos have been unscathed by the injury bug thus far, but that's not how it's shaken out. As soon as the pads went on last Monday (Day 3 of camp), the injuries began.

The Broncos held six straight camp practices last week, five of which were padded. With the pads on, the hitting commences, and the intensity rises by orders of magnitude.

A handful of starters have already been injured, though none have been serious. The Broncos did sustain a serious injury late last week, but it was a third-team player.

This article will update and track all the Broncos' training camp injuries, so it might be wise to bookmark it. With that said, let's dive in.

Major Injury: Matt Henningsen | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Max Siker / IMAGO / Newscom World

Henningsen suffered a torn Achilles on Day 7 (Friday) of camp, exactly one year after suffering the same injury, though to the other leg, in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. This year's torn Achilles was heartbreaking, but what made it all the more frustrating was that it happened during individual drills.

It was a freak injury, and the Broncos have since placed him on injured reserve . Henningsen has another long year of recovery ahead of him, but at 27 years old, he's still young enough to give his NFL career one more go. But the setbacks of suffering such a major injury in back-to-back training camps would take the wind out of most people's sails.

We've seen other Broncos bounce back from similar situations. Former Broncos receiver Tim Patrick missed back-to-back seasons with injuries suffered in training camp, but he came back from them.

Prayers up for Henningsen, though. He'll need them.

Luke Wattenberg | C

Denver Broncos running backs coach Zach Strief works out with center Luke Wattenberg (60) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wattenberg went down with an injury on Day 3 of camp . We're not sure what the injury is, as Sean Payton refuses to discuss injuries unless he absolutely has to, but Wattenberg hasn't returned to practice yet.

All Payton said after practice was, "I think he’ll be fine.”

As the Broncos' starting center, Wattenberg's health status will be key, especially after signing a four-year, $48 million extension last November. Alex Forsyth has been running with the first-team since Wattenberg went down.

Monday will be Day 9 of camp. We'll see if Wattenberg can progress from working on the side field with trainers and make it back to full team practice.

Nik Bonitto | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonitto went down with a leg injury on Day 4. The Broncos kept him out of practice for two days, but he returned on Day 7 .

The two-time Pro Bowler is crucial to the Broncos' championship ambitions this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a few extra veteran rest days as camp marches on. It was great to see Bonitto return to practice.

Jaylen Waddle | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) signs autographs following training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle suffered an injury on Day 5 while running a route on air. As Bo Nix threw the ball to Waddle, the veteran wideout pulled up in pain.

Waddle left practice with trainers and hasn't been a full participant since. He had a noticeable limp on Day 6, as he worked on the side field with the other banged-up players.

“I think we’ll see him back in the next four to five days,” Payton said of Waddle after Day 6 .

By Day 7 and 8, Waddle still wasn't practicing, but his limp was gone. Here's to hoping the speedster returns to practice sometime this coming week.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims suffered an injury on Day 7 . After he left the field wincing, he was observed grabbing at his inner left leg. He exited practice that day and did not return.

On Day 8, as the Broncos held their planned scrimmage, Mims did not participate. With Payton being gone on Day 7 and 8 for Drew Brees's Hall-of-Fame induction, we didn't get a chance to hear from the head coach on Mims's injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious.

Devon Key | S

Denver Broncos 2025-2026 safety Devon Key (26) warms up for practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key wasn't observed getting hurt, but when Day 8 rolled around , he was suddenly working on the side field and didn't practice with the team in the scrimmage. Once again, it doesn't appear to be anything serious, as he was working the side field

Key is competing for the No. 3 safety role this summer. He was a first-team All-Pro last year as a special teams ace, but he has a chance to move up the safety depth chart with P.J. Locke departing to Dallas in free agency this past spring.

Nate Adkins | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adkins left practice early on Day 7, joining Mims as they walked off the field with trainers. Again, we don't know the extent of Adkins's injury, but he was out on the side field on Day 8.

Adkins is the Broncos' best blocking tight end, but he's facing fierce competition for depth chart supremacy this summer, with two rookie draft picks — Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley — striving to make the 53-man roster. Adkins is likely earmarked as the No. 3 tight end on the roster, but drawn-out injuries could alter that arithmetic.

Sean Fresch Jr. | CB

It's unclear when or how Fresch got hurt, but on Day 7, he was held out of drills. He worked on the side field, and was also held out of Day 8's scrimmage.

The former UFL star has had his moments in camp already, so too much time on the sideline could really interrupt his momentum, and he's already facing an uphill battle with how stacked the Broncos' cornerback depth chart is.

Dasan McCullough | OLB

McCullough was held out of practice on Day 5, though it's unclear what his ailment is. He hasn't returned to full practice yet.

As an undrafted rookie, missing any opportunity for reps is a setback, but he's now sat out three straight days of practice. Like Fresch, McCullough also plays in a stacked position room, so hopefully he returns soon.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toward the end of Day 8's scrimmage, Uwazurike left practice early with trainers. Again, with Payton gone, there was no chance to get any insight on Uwazurike, so hopefully he's back on Day 9 after the Broncos took Sunday to rest.

Uwazurike has been one of the top standouts of camp thus far . As good as he's been, it might not be enough to outshine Malcolm Roach for that vacancy in the starting lineup created by John Franklin-Myers's free-agent departure, but you never know.

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