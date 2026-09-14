Why Broncos Are Cutting WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Before Week 1

The Denver Broncos have done more roster shuffling in the lead-up to Monday night's regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per beat reporter Chris Tomasson, the Broncos opted to release wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a "procedural move." Humphrey is expected to rejoin the team — either the practice squad or the 53-man roster — following the Week 1 contest.

"It gives Broncos roster flexibility. Humphrey will be at the game tonight watching. He wasn't going to be active anyhow as Denver's No. 6 receiver," Tomasson noted, adding, "Lil'Jordan Humphrey told me last week there was no discussion of him prior to the Aug. 30 cutdown date of him starting the season on the practice squad as a vested veteran. He made the initial 53 as the sixth receiver. We'll see which roster he goes to when returning to Broncos."

A longtime favorite of head coach Sean Payton, dating back to their time together in New Orleans, Humphrey appeared in seven games last season, making nine receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown. He re-signed with Denver this past offseason but was axed during final cuts and brought back via the practice squad.

"It’s unusual for someone his age. We do all the metrics and they wear the chips, but his weight’s down," Payton said in August of the 28-year-old Humphrey. "His movement on the field, acceleration, top-end speed is higher last season and now than it was when he was here earlier. They’re able to measure that with the Catapult. So he’s extremely smart, that’s probably one of his superpowers. He can play all three positions, and he’s a big target.

As previously reported, and to fill Humphrey's spot, the Broncos elevated fullback Adam Prentice and long snapper Mitch Fraboni to the active roster for Monday Night Football in Kansas City.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Implications of LJH Release

Despite Payton's druthers, Humphrey was no better than fifth on Denver's WR depth chart, stuck behind the likes of Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims while competing for targets with third-year man Troy Franklin.

Humphrey, however, is arguably the best run-blocking wideout on the team, so it appears the Broncos are confident they'll be able to get J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey going without his services. (Although Prentice being up will certainly aid the ground attack.)

In any capacity, it's a matter of when rather than if Humphrey ends up seeing the field in 2026. That opportunity could come as soon as next week when Denver hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars for their home opener at Empower Field.

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