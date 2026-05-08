Broncos Cut Two Vets as 13 College Free Agents Flood the Roster

After signing 13 college free agents, the Denver Broncos waived two players on Friday as the team kicked off its rookie minicamp. The Broncos parted ways with linebacker Garrett Nelson and offensive lineman Marques Cox.

Nelson was a backup outside linebacker and special teams contributor while Cox was a depth offensive tackle. Nelson originally joined the Broncos' practice squad last July, spending the preseason with the club, but from there, he bounced back and forth from the practice squad, even spending a month last season with the New Orleans Saints in between Denver stints.

Cox went undrafted out of Kentucky last season, signing with the Broncos as a college free agent. He didn't make the final roster and was waived, though he would later re-sign to the practice squad. Like Nelson, he was waived multiple times by the Broncos last season.

Cox signed with the Arizona Cardinals in December, but after the 2025 season ended, his deal expired, and he re-signed with the Broncos on a futures contract . He could be back at some later date, and the same could be said for Nelson.

College Free Agents

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key (6) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

As for the Broncos' 13 college free-agent signings, you might notice that there's one missing from the total. After the draft, we reported that Denver had agreed to terms with 14 college free agents.

Unfortunately, Charlotte wide receiver Sean Brown reported for rookie minicamp on Thursday, according to The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson , but he didn't pass his physical due to a foot injury he nursed throughout the draft process. However, the Broncos will still have three undrafted rookie wideouts in camp this weekend.

Here are the 13 college free agents who did sign their contracts.

Brent Austin | CB | Cal

Luke Basso | LS | Oregon

Ahmari Harvey | CB | Georgia Tech

Kolbe Katsis | WR | Northern Arizona

Dane Key | WR | Nebraska

Joseph Manjack IV | WR | TCU

Dasan McCullough | OLB | Nebraska

Tyler Miller | OT | Iowa State

Gavin Ortega | OL | Weber State

Parker Robertson | S | Oklahoma State

Cam Ross | WR | Virginia

Will Wright | CB | Tennessee

Taurean York | LB | Texas A&M

The Broncos have a rich history when it comes to undrafted players making the roster and going on to star in Denver. An undrafted rookie has made the roster in 21 of the past 22 seasons, but this might be the toughtest year in some time to crack this roster.

Keep an eye on Austin, Katsis, Key, and York as the offseason training program marches on. Key is the younger brother of Broncos All-Pro special teamer Devon Key.

The Broncos will host rookie minicamp from Friday, though Sunday, May 10. The next item on the offseason list is the NFL's regular-season schedule release, which will come next Thursday, May 14.

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