Broncos' Daiyan Henley Trade Creates Big Winners & Losers

Instead of a running back or tight end, the Denver Broncos traded for a linebacker ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.

Denver gave up a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for fourth-year linebacker Daiyan Henley . A two-time team captain who led the Chargers thrice (counting this season) in tackles, Henley is a physical presence at the second level of the defense who also brings — finally — some coverage upside to the table.

As with any trade, signing, or draft pick, a roster addition creates some ripple effects. Let's break down the Broncos' biggest winners and losers of the Henley trade.

Winner: Vance Joseph | DC

Vance Joseph looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph has sorely lacked a true coverage linebacker since returning to Denver as defensive coordinator in 2023. The Broncos have tried to mask their tight-end coverage woes with one of the NFL's best secondaries, but the cornerbacks and safeties often have their hands full.

Over the past three weeks alone, the Broncos have allowed nearly 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns to tight ends. That had to be one of the motivating factors behind the Henley trade.

Once Henley gets up to speed on the playbook, Joseph will have a new weapon to deploy in coverage. I don't want to make Henley out to be some miracle salve that will heal all of Denver's coverage wounds, but he's going to be a big, big help.

Loser: Justin Strnad | LB

Justin Strnad breaks on Trey McBride. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of coverage, Strnad is the Broncos' best linebacker, but it's relative. He just signed a two-year extension in the spring and has been the team's undisputed starter next to Alex Singleton this season.

Singleton never leaves the field , while Strnad will at times. I'm open to the possibility of Joseph taking Singleton off the field in obvious passing situations, but in all likelihood, the reigning Defensive Player of the Month will continue to play 100% of the snaps.

The Broncos love Singleton, and they rely on him as the defensive signal-caller. I don't expect his role to change, but it should, at least on third down. I'm not talking about benching Singleton, but the Broncos should start giving some of his snaps to Henley.

Henley is going to see the field, but it will likely be at Strnad's expense. If the Broncos were smart, though, they'd start giving the soon-to-be 33-year-old Singleton a few breathers in-game and utilize Henley as their coverage linebacker.

Henley might not have the green dot on his helmet, but the Broncos could work around that, no problem. Singleton never leaves the field, and that's often a good thing.

However, unless he's blitzing, Singleton is a liability in obvious passing situations. Henley, at least, gives Joseph the option of trying other personnel combinations at linebacker in those situations. At the end of the day, when it comes to Singleton's role changing because of this trade, I'll believe it when I see it.

Henley's arrival means fewer snaps for Strnad, but it might not happen overnight. The Broncos have both Strnad and Singleton under contract beyond 2026, while Henley is in a contract year, so the team has to quickly figure out what it has in the ex-Charger team captain.

The Broncos rotated three linebackers down the stretch last season when Dre Greenlaw was still in Denver and healthy. Expect that to be the plan again coming out of the team's Week 10 bye.

Losers: Jordan Turner & Karene Reid | LB

Karene Reid looks to make a play. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

One of these linebackers could be waived to make room for Henley on the 53-man roster. My guess is that it'll be Turner, but it's a coin flip between him and Reid.

Reid offers a bit more upside on special teams and defense. Turner contributes on special teams, too, but as a linebacker, he's a one-trick pony. Turner is a true stack linebacker, but the Broncos don't use him on defense.

Reid is more athletic and versatile, but the Broncos could base this decision on which linebacker they view least likely to get claimed on waivers. That's why it's a coin-flip decison.

Then again, the Broncos could opt to keep five inside linebackers on the 53-man roster for now and waive defensive back Sean Fresch Jr., wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, or rookie tight end Dallen Bentley, the last of whom is yet to dress this season. As a 2026 seventh-round pick, I doubt Bentley would be claimed on waivers, since he was the second-to-last pick in the draft and didn't do much to distinguish himself on tape in the preseason.

Whether the Broncos waive one of their linebackers or keep them all on the roster, though, the Henley trade is still a setback for Turner and Reid, simply because it puts one more obstacle between them and any playing time on defense.

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