The Denver Broncos are losing a running back for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suspending J.K. Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the team.

But they're also gaining a running back, as the Broncos designated backup Tyler Badie for return from short-term injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Badie missed the mandatory minimum four games after suffering a broken thumb amid Denver's Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He was officially listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Broncos now have 21 days to activate Badie to the 53-man roster, which appears highly likely before the club departs for Pittsburgh.

Prior to going down, Badie recorded six carries for 22 yards and hauled in six of seven targets for 67 yards across 52 offensive snaps. He also pulled double duty as a special-teamer, returning four kickoffs for 105 yards.

“I think one of the strengths that he has is and this is a valuable trait, you know exactly what you’re going to get from the players," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Badie in October. "So you know what it is you might want to do with him, how he is in the protection special teams. It’s harder if you don’t, I think he’s very consistent and that allows us as game planners to know, hey, we’re going to ask him to do this and he’s going to do that very well. There are no surprises and that’s a really good trait.”

Badie was one of two Broncos RBs on injured reserve along with RJ Harvey, who'll be eligible to return for next week's home contest versus the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) returns the opening kick off during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Badie Should Immediately Find Snaps

Even if he weren't suspended this week, it's likely that Dobbins would be further phased out of the offensive game plan after handling only one touch in Week 11. This backfield belongs to rookie Jonah Coleman, and Denver has not exactly hidden that fact.

Combined with Harvey still being out, Badie should be activated and operate as the No. 2 behind Coleman against the Steelers, perhaps mixing in with recent practice squad callup Cody Schrader.

Badie's snaps will seem minuscule compared to Coleman's anticipated workload — especially with the forecast calling for some rain and possibly light snow — but he'll certainly see the field at Acrisure Stadium.

What happens next week ... is another story.

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