With their words, the Denver Broncos say that veteran running back J.K. Dobbins is important, but with their actions, it's a different message.

Amid the meteoric rise of rookie running back Jonah Coleman, Dobbins has not only been relegated to the bench, but he's also become the forgotten man. And yet, head coach Sean Payton continues to stick to his messaging about how important Dobbins is.

"J.K. is going to be super important for what we’re doing in this stretch," Payton said in his Monday morning Zoom presser.

Yeah, but Coach, Dobbins — your $8 million running back — saw just one snap, while Coleman had 62 snaps on his way to 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

"We certainly didn’t go in with the idea it was just going to be maybe that one dimensional, but that was the way that game unfolded," Payton said.

Career-Low Snaps

J.K. Dobbins gets the hand-off. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the past four games since Coleman has returned from injured reserve, Dobbins has set a new career-low in snaps , going from 14 to 13 to 11, and against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, he saw exactly one snap.

It's perfectly understandable that Payton would want to ride the hot hand, especially given how impactful Coleman has been since his return from IR, and how it's opened things up for Bo Nix and the entire offense.

But Payton has always preferred a split backfield, whether it was Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas or Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans, and we've seen that philosophy play out in the coach's first three years in Denver, first with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, then with Dobbins and RJ Harvey last season.

Even if it's just for the sake of preserving Coleman, you'd think that Denver would want to give Dobbins at least 15 snaps and a handful of touches. It makes me wonder whether Dobbins is as healthy as we're being told, and if he really is 100%, whether he's somehow landed in the doghouse.

"J.K. is healthy," Payton said on Monday.

Well, shoot, there goes that theory.

Whatever the reason, it's conspicuous how little involvement Dobbins has had since Week 7. Now, it's not just that Coleman has been great; let's not forget how bad Dobbins was through the first six weeks of the season.

Even in his one carry against the Raiders, Dobbins gained zero yards. He's sitting on a 3.3 yards-per-carry average right now, which would be a career low.

The Broncos' strength of schedule through the first half of the season, and the tier-one defenses they faced , explain some of Dobbins's struggles, but it can't account for it all. Last season, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns (5.0 average) before suffering a Lisfranc (foot) injury in Week 10 that cost him the rest of the campaign.

It was the third major injury of Dobbins's NFL career, including a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. Since returning from the Lisfranc injury, he has looked slow and so overly patient that he appears indecisive in the backfield, and there's been no semblance of the burst we saw last year that allowed him to pick up five yards every time he touched the ball.

Perhaps it's the culmination of all these injuries — whatever it is, Dobbins hasn't looked the same this year, and it's a shame, given that Denver gave him a two-year, $16 million extension in the spring. We're now 12 weeks into the NFL season, and he's yet to 'miss' a game due to injury; at least, that's the case officially, but I have to wonder what's really going on behind closed doors.

So in that sense, Dobbins has held up his end of his summertime " pinky promise ," as he hasn't missed a game. But he may as well have been on IR for the past month, given how little usage and playing time the Broncos have given him.

The Takeaway

Don't mistake what I'm writing as a denouncement of Coleman. I'm not advocating for Dobbins to be this team's RB1 — I'm simply observing how the Broncos' messaging has not matched their actions on the subject.

It's a great reminder that, in the NFL, what matters is what teams do, not what they say. Something is going on with Dobbins that goes beyond Coleman's emergence, but the Broncos are staying mum on the subject.

All will be known in due time, though. RJ Harvey is eligible to return from IR next week. Tyler Badie is eligible to return now, but the Broncos have to start being strategic about using their eight short-term IR designations, as they've already used four.

We'll see what Dobbins's usage looks like on Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers , but it's likely going to look a lot like it has the past four weeks. If the Broncos return Harvey next week and immediately plug him into the rotation behind Coleman, it'll tell us everything we need to know, even if it stops short of explaining why Dobbins has been iced out.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!