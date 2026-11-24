The Denver Broncos just notched their sixth straight win , but they won't get much rest between opponents.

The 8-2 Broncos will serve as the NFL's Black Friday guinea pigs, scheduled for a road trip to take on the 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Broncos have already had one short-week turnaround this season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks in overtime on Thursday Night Football back in Week 6.

This week's practice regimen will be similar to that of any Thursday night matchup, with the Broncos holding walkthrough-level practices on Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, too. Then it's Turkey Day, which will be a travel day for the Broncos, and it's on to Pittsburgh for a Black Friday AFC throwdown.

The Broncos' future is bright and sunny, but the weather in Pittsburgh will be far from it. As the Broncos travel east to battle the Steelers, let's take a look at the weather forecast for Friday's game.

Friday's Weather Forecast in Pittsburgh

A Steelers fan stands in the rain during a weather delay at Acrisure Stadium in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. EST

: 3 p.m. EST Location : Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Temperature : 45°F

: 45°F Feels Like : 36°F

: 36°F Rain Chance : 55%

: 55% Wind : 15 MPH from the southwest

: 15 MPH from the southwest Cloud Cover : 100%

: 100% Humidity : 71%

: 71% Dew Point: 35°F

It's only Monday, so the forecast could change, but it's likely to be a bit chilly and wet in Pittsburgh on Friday. That might not bode well for the Bo Nix and the Broncos' burgeoning passing game — which has improved by leaps and bounds over the past four games — but it plays directly into the hands of Jonah Coleman and this ground attack.

Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Raiders, becoming the first Broncos rookie to finish north of the century mark with a trio of scores in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002 .

Que the Run Game

Jonah Coleman gets ready to run behind Matt Peart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie deserves a lot of credit for how he's sparked this offense, and certainly for his tough running against the Raiders , but Sean Payton's bye-week deep dive into the blocking up front and the subsequent change to the offensive line rotation also deserves some love.

Matt Peart started in place of Ben Powers at left guard, and while the two rotated in and out of the game throughout the day, it played a big role in the Broncos' rushing production. Beyond the left guard rotation, though, this offensive line, as a unit, blocked much, much better than it had for most of the season, and the same goes for the tight ends, including Evan Engram.

And with Nix's confidence restored, he no longer appears reluctant to run with the ball when the situation demands it. Coleman is built to carry the RB1 load, but this Steelers defense is no joke, so everyone will need to bring their lunch pails to work on Friday, and get ready to strap it on, especially given the weather.

The Takeaway

We'll keep an eye on Friday's forecast in Pittsburgh, and update this article when there are meaningful changes. But if you're planning on traveling to be at this game, you might want to bring a rain coat.

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