The Denver Broncos have suspended veteran running back J.K. Dobbins.

With a road trip to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday this week, head coach Sean Payton stepped up to the podium on Tuesday and made the announcement.

"I'm suspending J.K. Dobbins for this weekend's game [for] conduct detrimental," Payton said. "It's all I'm going to say about it. Coach's decision."

Payton made it clear that he would answer no follow-up questions on the Dobbins suspension. As for why this may have happened, all we can do is speculate.

As I wrote early on Tuesday , a few hours before this news dropped, the Broncos' words about Dobbins haven't matched their actions over the past month. Payton has repeatedly stated that Dobbins is "important" to the Broncos, as recently as Monday morning after the running back was given just one snap against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And yet, Dobbins's role within the offense has continued to dwindle since Jonah Coleman returned from injured reserve in Week 7. In that Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Dobbins received a career-low 14 snaps.

In Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dobbins again received a career-low, with 13 snaps. That number fell even further against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 to 11 snaps, and then just one, single, solitary snap in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders.

Meanwhile, as the Broncos have given Coleman more snaps and touches since his return from IR, he's made the most of them. The fourth-round rookie has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns over the past four games, including his 111-yard, three-touchdown tour de force on Sunday against the Raiders.

Coleman became the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to rush for 100-plus yards and three touchdowns in a game.

Knowing what I do about Dobbins, I can only imagine that he hasn't been happy with his diminished role. Beyond that, I won't speculate on what may be going on behind closed doors.

But given Dobbins's role as a locker room leader, suspending him is a big decision by Payton. I can only assume that it's for a valid reason, but we'll have to wait for further information on that as time unfolds.

Tyler Badie Returns

Tyler Badie runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos started Badie's clock to return from IR on Tuesday. He's spent the past four games on IR with a thumb injury, but he practiced in full on Tuesday.

If the Broncos activate Badie for Friday's game in Pittsburgh, he and Coleman will be the only available running backs on the 53-man roster. The Broncos also have Cody Schrader on the practice squad, but they've elevated him three times already this season, which means that if they do so again, they have to sign him to the active roster.

The Broncos will be able to activate Badie without cutting anyone this week due to Dobbins's suspension, but if they were to elevate Schrader, they'd have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Pittsburgh has a very physical defense that is ranked third against the run, so Payton is going to need to ensure his he's got enough horses in the backfield, just in case.

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