Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Broncos’ Rookie Class

The Denver Broncos have a draft class of seven players and roughly a baker's dozen undrafted rookies hitting the roster. None of these players, including the draft picks, are on scholarship, as the Broncos have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

Regardless of draft pedigree, it won't be easy to make the Broncos' 53-man roster, although three draft picks are as close to shoo-ins as it gets. But even those rookies will have to sing for their supper.

With the second week of OTAs kicking off, we're breaking down the best- and worst-case scenarios for each Broncos draft pick, and we will include an undrafted rookie or two.

Tyler Onyedim | DL | Round 3

September 13, 2025: Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Best-case: Starter.

I don't expect this to happen, but it's possible: with the only starting vacancy on the Broncos' defense at his position, Onyedim has a chance to beat out incumbents Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones for the job vacated by John Franklin-Myers. Even if it doesn't happen right away, it could be by the season's end.

Worst-case: Healthy scratch.

Onyedim is making the 53-man roster. If it takes a little time for him to ripen on the vine, like Jones last year, Onyedim could be that last defensive lineman on the roster, and the guy who doesn't dress, more often than not.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Round 4

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman runs during an OTA pracitce. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Best-case: Starter.

Coleman is a roster lock, but the Broncos' vision for him is to serve as the No. 3 running back in the rotation and the ultimate insurance plan for J.K. Dobbins. If, God forbid, Dobbins gets hurt again, Coleman could leapfrog RJ Harvey for the nominal starting running back job because of his consistency and reliability as a between-the-tackles ball carrier .

Worst-case: RB3.

Again, Coleman is making the roster, and if Dobbins stays healthy, the rookie will still have a role. However, we're talking about 3-5 carries per game to keep Dobbins rested, and perhaps provide some short-yardage and goal-line power.

We also can't sleep on Coleman's third-down aptitude, though that role, with Dobbins healthy, will primarly be filled by Harvey.

Kage Casey | OL | Round 4

Best-Case: Starting left guard.

Casey is the third and final roster lock among Denver's draft picks. If the injury bug jumps up and bites left guard Ben Powers again, there's a chance the Broncos could give Casey a shot to start, but more likely, the baton would get passed to Alex Palczewski — but only this year.

If Casey has a strong summer, though, he could edge out Palczewski as the primary Powers backup, which would put him in line to start in the event of an injury. I still think it's Palczewski's job to lose this year, but Casey will be the starter in 2026 when Powers's contract expires.

Worst-Case: Healthy scratch.

If Powers stays healthy and Palzewski is the primary backup, the Broncos will still keep Casey on the roster, but he'd often be a healthy scratch. Alex Forsyth would be the backup center, with Frank Crum as the active swing tackle, which would relegate Casey to a street-clothes role on gameday.

Justin Joly | TE | Round 5

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Best-case: TE3.

If Joly has a great summer, he's making the 53-man roster, pushing Lucas Krull off. Evan Engram remains the primary receiving tight end, but I could see Joly getting some snaps in certain packages, especially in the red zone, if he earns the coaching staff's trust and wins a roster spot.

Worst-case: Practice squad.

This is a worst, worst-case scenario. Joly was expected to be a mid-to-late Day 2 draft pick by many experts, but the Broncos got him mid Day 3. The NFL knows him well, so if he fails to impress this summer, and the Broncos opt to waive him, they'd be running a big risk in him getting swooped by another team.

But the practice squad remains Joly's floor. I just don't think it's going to happen. The Broncos have a plan for him, so it would take a full failure to launch to move the team off that vision.

Miles Scott | S | Round 7

Best-case: No. 4 safety.

Scott faces long odds as a rookie. Behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, the Broncos have Devon Key, JL Skinner, and free-agent newcomer Tycen Anderson.

The absolute best-case scenario for Scott would be beating out two of those guys to earn the fourth and final safety spot on the 53-man roster. But it would take one heck of a summer for him to realize this scenario.

Worst-case: Practice squad.

The worst-case scenario is also the most probable for Scott. It's hard to see him making the 53-man roster, but they fight it out for a reason, just like they play the games.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Round 7

Best-case: TE4.

Not only would Bentley have to beat out Nate Adkins for this scenario to unfold, but also Caleb Lohner, who's built up a head of steam this offseason, though he is set to miss the remainder of OTAs . However, Bentley can already do more as a blocker than Lohner, so if the rookie can build on that foundation, I could see him unseating Adkins for the fourth, and likely final, tight end roster spot.

Worst-Case: Practice squad.

Like Scott, Bentley's worst-case scenario is also the most probable. If Bentley fails to beat out Adkins and Lohner, he'll get waived, but the Broncos will re-sign him to the practice squad, keeping him with the organization.

Red Murdock | LB | Round 7

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Best-case: LB3.

Mr. Irrelevant has a great shot at making the roster, especially in light of the latest Jonah Elliss development . Elliss is staying at outside linebacker, it would seem, which means that two inside roster spots are open behind starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, instead of one.

That third inside linebacker spot is Murdock's best-case scenario as a rookie, though he's more likely to be the No. 4 guy, with an incumbent like Karene Reid, Jordan Turner, or Levelle Bailey getting the No. 3 spot.

Worst-case: Practice squad.

I don't see this happening, but it's the NFL; anything is possible. Beyond the three incumbents, Murdock also has to fend off a highly motivated undrafted rookie, who we'll talk about next. Murdock's floor is the practice squad, but I see him making the 53-man roster.

Taurean York | LB | Undrafted

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Best-case: LB4.

York is the size of a big safety, but he's a highly motivated individual with many of the type of intangible traits coaches covet. If the seas part and the Football Gods open the way, I could see him making the 53-man roster as the No. 4 linebacker behind Murdock.

Worst-case: Cut.

York's 5-foot-10, 226-pound frame could end up being a liability too great for him to overcome in the NFL. It's the reason he went undrafted, and it could leave him in the dust once contact begins in training camp.

Brent Austin | CB | Undrafted

Best-case: Practice squad.

Austin has some NFL chops, but his first opportunity is on a cornerback depth chart that is absolutely stacked. Barring an injury or trade ahead of him on the depth chart, his best-case scenario is sticking around on the practice squad.

Worst-case: Cut.

That's always the worst-case scenario for an undrafted rookie. I like Austin's odds of avoiding this possibility, though.

Kolbe Katsis | WR/R | Undrafted

Best-case: Practice squad.

The Broncos like his returner ability. They need another viable kick returner under the modern rules to play alongside Marvin Mims Jr., and Katsis could be it, but only as a practice squad player who goes through the gameday elevation process during the season.

Worst-case: Cut.

Cornerback is deep, but so is wide receiver. If Katsis's outlook was receiver-dependent, his roster chances would be 0%, barring injury. His only hope is through his returner ability, but that didn't save Courtney Jackson last year.

Luke Basso | LS | Undrafted

Best-case: The long-snapper.

The Broncos brought in Basso as competition for Mitchell Fraboni for a reason. If Basso acquits himself well, the Broncos could move on from Fraboni, which would make the rookie the club's only and undisputed long-snapper.

Worst-case: Cut.

If Basso fails to beat out Fraboni, he won't be sticking around on the practice squad.

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