Broncos Draw Bill Vinovich vs. Rams—Here’s Their Record With Him

The Denver Broncos balanced the scales last week, bouncing back from an ugly Week 1 showing to get to 1-1 in the standings.

Much has been made of the Broncos' tough first-half schedule this season, but adding pressure to the winning imperative is how the AFC West is shaping up out of the gate. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have jumped out to a 2-0 start, while the Los Angeles Chargers have opened up 0-2, raising many eyebrows around the NFL.

The Broncos can only focus on what they can control, though, and that's a week-to-week proposition. This week, it's the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams coming to Mile High for a Sunday Night Football showdown.

Like the Broncos, the Rams started the season with a forgettable performance in Australia, but quickly got off the schneid with a 28-6 decimation of the New York Giants last week, a game in which quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury that ended his second year early. Beware the low blow, Bo Nix.

Looking ahead to Broncos-Rams, we've already laid out the key matchups and sleepers to watch , with much more pre-game coverage to follow. Today, we're breaking down the referee crew working Broncos-Rams, as well as the television announcers and Denver's uniform combination.

Head Referee: Bill Vinovich | 18th NFL Season

Bill Vinovich looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umpire : Scott Campbell

: Scott Campbell Down Judge : Frank LeBlanc

: Frank LeBlanc Line Judge : Brian Bolinger

: Brian Bolinger Field Judge : Aaron Santi

: Aaron Santi Side Judge : Jimmy Buchanan

: Jimmy Buchanan Back Judge : Todd Prukop

: Todd Prukop Reply Official : Chad Wakefield

: Chad Wakefield Replay Assistant: Patrick Kepp

According to NFLRefStats on X , the home team is 57-73-4 with Vinovich adjudicating the game. That's a low homefield win rate, and the Broncos are at Mile High this week.

Since becoming a head referee in 2004, Vinovich has officiated 18 Broncos games. Denver is 7-11 in those games, counting playoffs.

In two Vinovich games last season, the Broncos won both; the last of which was that Christmas Day road game against the Chiefs.

Sean Payton's run-ins with Vinovich have included one high-profile sketch-show in the 2019 NFC championship game — infamous for the pass interference penalty that wasn't called on the Rams late in the game. It's still known as the "New Orleans No-Call."

The Vinovich crew's last assignment was Week 2's Raiders-Chargers game. The Raiders won on the road, with 14 total penalties called between the two teams, amounting to 87 yards assessed.

Vinovich's crew calls offensive holding and false start penalties at the highest clip in the NFL (tied with Shawn Smith's crew), per NFLRefStats. 68% of Vinovich's penalties assessed are for either holding or false start, and the NFL average is 42.5%, so the Broncos have to play clean in pass protection and run blocking against the Rams.

Announcers: Sunday Night Football on NBC

NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth speak before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play-By-Play : Mike Tirico

: Mike Tirico Color Analyst : Cris Collinsworth

: Cris Collinsworth Sideline: Melissa Stark

Uniform Combination: Midnight Navy Jersey and Pants

All Midnight Navy for Sunday Night Football ✨ pic.twitter.com/p6rpgUM6zC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 23, 2026

Since the Broncos unveiled the Mile High Collection featuring the Midnight Navy jersey, they've worn the all-blue combination twice: in Week 13 of 2024, with the white D helmet, and in Week 4 of last season, with their regular blue helmet.

Personally, Midnight Navy is my favorite jersey design since the new looks dropped in 2024, not counting the '78 Throwback, which is more of a historical novelty look. I'd like to see them rock the Midnight Navy jersey with white pants at some point, but the all-blue look is clean and sleak.

The Broncos have never lost in the all-blue uniform combination since debuting Midnight Navy in 2024. The Broncos have only worn the all-Midnight Navy combination on primetime, and that won't change this week with the Rams game being on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos wore their all-Summit White uniforms with the white D helmet in Week 1, followed by Sunset Orange jerseys with white pants in Week 2.

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