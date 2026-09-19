Here Are the Announcers, Referees & Uniform Combination For Broncos-Jaguars

There's no rest for the weary in the NFL.

On a short-week turnaround, the Denver Broncos are back home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 2 rematch of last December's AFC throwdown. The Broncos lost that Week 16 game, 34-20, and Sean Payton hasn't forgotten it .

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's post-game remarks, in which he dunked on the Broncos, dimmed in Payton's memory. The Broncos' head coach told Coen at the NFL owners' meetings last March : "I'm coming for you this year."

All in good fun, of course. Or, as Coen put it, "In competition."

We know the Broncos are better than the 31-10 showing they turned in last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they were so bad at Arrowhead Stadium, some fans have been left to wonder whether Payton still has the wherewithal to vanquish a quality playoff team like the Jaguars and exact some revenge.

Broncos-Jaguars kicks off at 2:05 p.m. MDT on Sunday. We've laid out our staff predictions , keys to victory , matchups , and how to watch .

Now it's time to break down the announcers for Broncos-Jaguars, and the referee crew that will adjudicate the game. Plus, we'll cover the Broncos' uniform combination for Week 2 and the special Alumni Flag Planter.

TV Announcers: CBS

Play-By-Play : Ian Eagle

: Ian Eagle Color Analyst : Ross Tucker

: Ross Tucker Sideline: Evan Washburn

Referee John Hussey practices a coin flip before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umpire : Duane Heydt

: Duane Heydt Down Judge : Brett Bergman

: Brett Bergman Line Judge : Tim Podraza

: Tim Podraza Field Judge : Gabe DeLeon

: Gabe DeLeon Side Judge : Allen Baynes

: Allen Baynes Back Judge : Matt Edwards

: Matt Edwards Reply Official : Andrew Lambert

: Andrew Lambert Replay Assistant: Amber Cipriani

Since becoming a head referee in 2015, Hussey's crew has officiated eight Broncos games. In those games, the Broncos are 5-3.

The last Broncos game Hussey's crew adjudicated was in Week 13 of the 2024 season. That game was at Mile High on Monday Night Football, and the Broncos smoked the Cleveland Browns.

Last week, Hussey's crew officiated the Cincinnati Bengals' 33-27 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 15 combined penalties were called and assessed in that game for a combined 86 penalty yards.

Broncos' Uniform Combination: Sunset Orange Jersey with Summit White Pants

Home opener fit 🧵 pic.twitter.com/a234i6ynOT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2026

The Broncos will be resplendent in their primary home Sunset Orange jerseys with the Summit White pants. This is the same uniform combination the Broncos rocked in both playoff games this past January.

As for the Jaguars, just like Week 16 of last season, they'll be in their white jerseys and white pants.

Broncos' Alumni Flag Planter: Tim Tebow

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) reads the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 AFC wild card playoff game at Sports Authority Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Tebow Time again! Tebow will serve as the Broncos' Alumni Flag Planter on Sunday against the Jaguars.

It's a fitting choice, as Tebow grew up near Jacksonville, FL, and he was Bo Nix's favorite quarterback as a kid. After starring at the University of Florida, winning two National Championships and winning the Heisman Trophy, Tebow was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Tebow never started a full season for the Broncos, but his 2011 campaign was one of the most iconic in team history, even though it ended with an 8-8 record. The Broncos still won the division, though they backed into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak.

Returning to @EmpowerField for the first time since creating playoff #MileHighMagic ✨ …@TimTebow will be our Alumni Flag planter for #JAXvsDEN! pic.twitter.com/nFQhjkYdvl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 17, 2026

But as the AFC West champions, the Broncos earned the right to host their Wildcard game, and it was against the defending AFC champion Pittsburgh Steelers — the NFL's best defense. Nobody expected it to even be a game, but Tebow's miraculous play and the Broncos' stingy defense forced the game into overtime.

On the first play from scrimmage in overtime, Tebow hit the late Demaryius Thomas on a slant route that he took to the house for an 80-yard touchdown, winning the game. It still stands as one of the most iconic playoff moments in Broncos history.

The following offseason, the Broncos signed Peyton Manning and traded Tebow to the New York Jets, ending his run in Denver. It was short, but it sure was sweet. Broncos Country still has a soft spot for Timothy Richard Tebow.

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