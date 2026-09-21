Broncos Relay Good News on RB J.K. Dobbins' Hamstring Injury

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos dodged a bullet following their comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Dobbins, who left the Jags game with a hamstring injury, is "good" to go, suggesting the veteran running back will play in Denver's next contest, a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dobbins was a busy man on the ground prior to going down, logging 10 carries for 36 yards versus Jacksonville. He was on the field for 21 snaps, or 34% of the team's total offensive reps. In Week 1, he carried eight times for 36 yards, playing 22 snaps.

One of the more injury-prone players in the league, Dobbins' 2025 campaign was ruined by a foot issue, and his training camp and preseason this summer were hampered by a soft-tissue injury, from which he recovered for the season opener.

In July, hyper-aware of his history, Dobbins famously "pinky-promised" not to miss any action this year.

"People got upset when I said my injuries were behind me last year, but that last one was just a fluke," he said. "This year there won't be anything for people to say. I'm going to play all 17 games, give everything I have to this team, and I'll be there every single week. I'll even pinky promise all of you."

Broncos Built to Withstand Blows

Jonah Coleman scores a go-ahead touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike last season, when Dobbins was lost after the midway point, the Broncos should be able to survive — and possibly even thrive — even without RB1. That's because they had the wherewithal to draft Jonah Coleman in the fourth round this past spring.

After getting no touches in Week 1, and with RJ Harvey (hamstring) inactive, Coleman was finally called upon on Sunday, tying for the team high with 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown. He also wrangled three passes for 19 yards, showing his versatility out of the backfield.

The Broncos are confident Coleman can take on a bigger workload in the event that Dobbins is limited or sidelined moving forward.

“So yesterday, RJ was out, and then J.K. got nicked up and wasn’t able to finish," head coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday. "None of that today on Monday is at a place where we’re—I think all three of those players we’re discussing can be bell cow, handle a majority of the carries. Yes, I think there’s a lot ahead of us this week relative to who our runners are going to be.”

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