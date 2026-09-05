Predicting Broncos' 2026 MVP, Rookie of the Year & More

The Denver Broncos are on the doorestep of the regular season.

All the hard work and the long days of training camp are in the books. The Broncos are off this Labor Day weekend, and when they reconvene, it'll be all about Week 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs .

This is a Broncos squad with Mile High ambitions. No longer one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, the Broncos still have some youth at key positions, some of whom have an exciting outlook this year.

Who will finish as the Broncos' MVP in 2026? The offensive and defensive player of the year? That's what we're here to predict today, along with other Broncos awards and superlatives.

Most Valuable Player: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix throws down vs. the Bills in the playoffs. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It has to be Nix. In fact, if the Broncos' MVP is anyone other than Nix, it would have foreboding implications.

Nix is entering his third year while coming off two ankle surgeries. In camp, though, he looked strong and mobile, exibiting no signs of a lingering injury, and his arm looked good as new.

In fact, I would say Nix's arm looked even better. His ball placement has been on point, including his deep-ball accuracy. On a cerebral level, his preparation and pre-snap game are on point, attributes that his All-Pro teammate Zach Allen recently said are " second to none ."

Nix has the arsenal to be a top producer in the NFL, and young, innovative offensive coordinator in Davis Webb to keep the Broncos creative with the pedal to the metal. A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships.

Nix's absence in the AFC championship game and how it shook out for the Broncos only further proved the veracity of that maxim. Thank the football gods that Denver has its franchise quarterback back.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle turns on the jets vs. Green Bay. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Waddle arrived via trade in the spring, and out of the gates, the Broncos' offense looked different with him in the fold. The speed and short-area burst he brings to the table — the only words Nix has had to explain it are "He's different."

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft opened his career with three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, but his last two seasons in Miami weren't as prolific. Waddle returns to the 1,000-yard club in 2026 and becomes the Broncos' offensive player of the year.

For the first time in his young career, Waddle earns a Pro Bowl nod.

Defensive Player of the Year: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Nik Bonitto gets after the Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It would be easy to put cornerback Patrick Surtain II here, as he's always been Denver's most valuable defender and even brought home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. But this year, the Broncos' defensive player of the year will be Bonitto.

After totaling 27.5 sacks over the past two years, Bonitto is poised to challenge for the NFL sack crown this season. He'll win it and vault himself into the NFL's DPoY conversation.

Last year, Bonitto had two seperate three-game stretches where he was held without a sack. There will be a game here and there where that happens, but no mini-slumps this year for the Broncos' top sack artist.

To boot, we see more game-changing plays from Bonitto in the way he affects the quarterback. In his breakout campaign of 2024, we saw such plays, and last season's strip-sack of Josh Allen in the divisional round of the playoffs serves as the harbinger of the havoc Bonitto is poised to cause this year.

Breakout Player of the Year: Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant lays the stiff arm. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

I vacillated here on whether it would be Bryant or rookie running back Jonah Coleman, but I ultimately went with the second-year wideout. The reason is that Coleman's path to enough playing time to truly break out will be contingent on the health of two players above him.

Bryant, meanwhile, is already set to see the field often as the No. 3 receiver between Waddle and Courtland Sutton. Based on what we saw from Bryant this summer — emerging as the star of training camp — there's every reason to believe a breakout is on the horizon.

The only caveat is that Bryant has to stay healthy. His rookie season was marred by two late concussions, which are always scary, but especially when they hospitalize a player as he was in Week 16, and a hamstring injury in the playoffs.

If Bryant avoids the injury bug, watch out. Something has clicked for him and if the summer taught us anything else beyond Bryant's uncontainable talent, it's that his quarterback trusts him and will look his way early and often in the progressions.

Comeback Player of the Year: J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins rushes vs. the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins went down with a Lisfranc injury in Week 10, after producing 772 yards and four touchdowns. It was a frustratingly tragic end to his first year as a Bronco.

Fast forward to summer 2026, and Dobbins is back on a fresh two-year, $16 million contract. He's healthy and " pinky promising " to stay on the field for all 17 games this season.

I'm optimistic that Dobbins will come through with his promise, but I'm not counting on it, given his lengthy injury jacket. Although he's been in the league since 2020, he's still young, and he's poised to retake his role as this team's No. 1 running back.

Another takeaway from this summer has been Webb's deep commitment to the run game. Dobbins will be the biggest beneficiary of that commitment, and with the Broncos returning all five starter on the offensive line once again, the veteran back is in line for a massive bounce-back season.

I see Dobbins getting the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career in 2026.

Rookie of the Year: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman carries the ball vs. Green Bay. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The two contenders for this award are Coleman and defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim. Both will see the field , though it may take a few weeks for the coaches to feel comfortable enough to give them an equal share in their respective rotations.

Coleman will open as the Broncos' No. 3 running back behind Dobbins and RJ Harvey, so his bites at the offensive apple will be limited. However, the rookie is also the Broncos' insurance policy for Dobbins, so if — God forbid — an injury were to befall Dobbins, Coleman would likely be vaulted to the No. 1 spot, at least as the team's primary first- and second-down rusher.

Coleman was one of the few complete backs in the 2026 draft class. He's got burst, power, and vision in spades, while also being a good pass-catcher out of the backfield and a competent pass protector.

I'm not 100% sure there will be enough opportunity this season for Coleman to break out, but when it's all said and done, he'll prove to be the Broncos' most valuable rookie on a very veteran and established roster.

Most Improved Player: Evan Engram | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Engram is a well-established veteran, and usually, the 'most improved' award goes to a younger player who took a big step in his development. In this case, it goes to the veteran tight end because he's poised to build massively on his lackluster first year in Denver.

Engram finished as the Broncos' third leading receiver in 2025, but he only found the end zone once. You could tell he was disappointed by his role and lack of production, and the Broncos likely were, too.

However, Denver kept Engram around for a reason. We caught a glimpse of that rationale in training camp, with him being far more involved in the offense, both in the passing game and as a blocker in two-tight-end sets.

Webb has big plans for the tight ends this year, and Engram will be the primary beneficiary. Will it redound to a third career Pro Bowl nod? Maybe not, but by season's end, fans will be glad that Engram was kept around, as he renders his less-than-stellar 2025 campaign to the dustbin of history.

Unsung Hero: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims is in a contract year and the Broncos opted not to offer him a summer extension. At least, not up to this point, and the season opener is only little more than a week away.

The soft-tissue injury Mims suffered a week or so into training camp, which sidelined him for the duration, may have had something to do with that. But now all he can do is do his thing, and play for an in-season extension around the bye.

Mims will see the field plenty in the Broncos' reciever rotation, and as always, when his number is called, he'll answer the bell. On special teams, he'll continue to do the relatively thankless work of returning punts and kicks, though he'll do so at the highest level possible in the NFL.

Mims earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a returner in each of his first two seasons. He was denied accolades last year, and that, combined with his desire to get paid and remain with the Broncos long-term, sees him regain his All-Pro footing.

Mims will impact games as a returner, flipping field position, and putting Nix and the offense in favorable situations. He'll also put points on the board at least once this year as a returner. Take that to the bank.

Come the Week 10 bye, the Broncos will look long and hard at extending Mims. As I've already forecasted in my bold predictions for 2026 , Mims will be among a trio of Broncos whom GM George Paton signs to an extension.

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