In the wake of Riley Moss's four-year, $67 million extension , the question on every Denver Broncos fan's mind is: who's next?

The Broncos moving to get Moss extended first spoke volumes. It not only showed the team's appreciation and value of the player that he is, but also how the Broncos prioritized his position has a boundary cornerback.

With Moss and Patrick Surtain II under contract for the foreseeable future, it's hard to point to a better cornerback duo anywhere in the NFL. And what's crazy is that Denver may also have the league's best cornerback trio.

I'll shed more light on that here shortly as I rank the players next in line for an extension at Broncos HQ. This team has several prime candidates it might not want to let get away.

I'm going to break down the three most pressing extension candidates on the Broncos' list of priorities in reverse order.

3. Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims was the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era. And the explosive returner lived up to that pedigree, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons and joining Von Miller as the only player to ever achieve that feat in Broncos history.

Mims's role as a receiver has been hit and miss. He's gone from various stages of usage, but when the Broncos have really had to rely on him, he's answered the bell.

Mims has always been a strong finisher, as evidenced by his 2024 and 2025 seasons. In the Broncos' playoff run last year, they dealt with multiple wideout injuries, losing Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant.

Mims stepped up, making some huge plays against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, and finishing as the Broncos' leading receiver in the playoffs — not Courtland Sutton, the team's Pro Bowler at the position.

MARVIN MIMS JR. FOR THE LEAD



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As I wrote about on Friday, though, teams don't pay players based on past production. It might factor into the equation to an extent, but teams extend players based on what they expect them to produce in the future, and that can only be centered on the most recent body of work.

Unfortunately for Mims, he hasn't done much in his contract year, neither as a receiver or as a returner. He only has 10 receptions halfway through his contract year, and his 10.7 yards-per-return as a punt returner is currently a career low.

Mims has also dealt with some injuries this season, so it's not been a great way to engender an extension. But there's time yet.

As Mims talked about recently , his low receiving production isn't unique to him; every single pass-catcher on the roster — including Sutton and Jaylen Waddle — is on pace for a career-low year, due to Bo Nix's slow start amid the Broncos' exceedingly tough schedule to start the season.

However, with the schedule opening up and Nix turning a corner over the past three games, there's reason to believe the worm is turning. As the quarterback, Nix is the tide that raises all the ships around him, but even if Mims is unable to drastically improve his receiving numbers, he'll have to take some big steps forward as a returner to bring the Broncos to the table to talk extension.

2. Brandon Jones | S

Brandon Jones picks off a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was signed to a three-year deal after the Broncos made the painful decision to release decorated safety Justin Simmons in 2024. Jones stepped in and did a great job of replacing Simmons's production and presence on the field.

I'm not sure anyone could replace Simmons's leadership, but Jones has established himself as a veteran voice in the locker room. After a strong 2024 season in Denver, Jones's 2025 campaign wasn't quite as good, but he's been excellent in his contract year.

Jones is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 9, but his absence has only magnified the Broncos' relative dearth of safety depth. It's clearer than ever just how important he is to this defense, whether Talanoa Hufanga is on the field with him or not.

When they're together, Jones and Hufanga form one of the NFL's best safety tandems. And when one or the other is injured, each safety is good enough to help keep the secondary ship afloat.

With Hufanga returning from his ankle injury this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones is listed as questionable . Hopefully, Jones plays, but having Hufanga back should stanch the back-end bleeding we saw in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones and Hufanga co-lead the Broncos in interceptions, with two each. Their cap numbers this year are close, just over $9 million.

Brandon Jones picks it off!



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Jones will turn 29 next April. I'd put his market value around $8 to $9 million per year, which is up from the $7.3 million average the Broncos signed him to in 2024. With Hufanga's contract expiring after the 2027 season, it will be interesting to see what the Broncos opt to do here with Jones.

If Denver had an heir-apparent, it would be one thing. But neither Devon Key nor JL Skinner has given the Broncos enough confidence to view them in that way. They drafted Miles Scott in the seventh round this year, but he's a developmental option, at best.

The Broncos can't keep everyone, and Jones may be a prime example of that. But even with Nix's future extension coming down the pike, the Broncos have a couple more years of salary-cap flexibility to keep the core of this team together, of which, Jones is very much a key part.

1. Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the order of priorities, I can understand why Moss came first. Beyond the fact that boundary cornerbacks are extremely valuable in the NFL, he's also a former third-round pick whom the Broncos traded up to draft in 2023 as part of Payton's maiden draft class.

McMillian wasn't drafted, but that hasn't stopped him from carving himself out a key role on defense and becoming one of the NFL's top nickel cornerbacks. Nickels might not be quite as valuable as outside corners, but every single team covets one.

Rare are the nickels with inside/outside versatility, like former Broncos All-Pro Chris Harris Jr. was. That's not what McMillian is per se, though he can play on the boundary in a pinch, but one thing that separates him from the pack of nickels across the league is his nose for the ball.

And that's been a precious commodity for Vance Joseph's defense. Last year, the Broncos struggled to take the ball away, resolving to improve significantly in 2026, but McMillian was a reliable ballhawk with a penchant for making the big play in critical moments.

McMillian went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022, but managed to stick around on the practice squad as a rookie. When Payton and Joseph arrived in 2023, McMillian's star began to burn brightly, as he vanquished veteran nickel K'Waun Williams to earn the top slot job on Denver's defense.

McMillian has never looked back. I could go through all of his stats, but the ones that best illustrate his value to the Broncos are his takeaways and sacks. In five NFL seasons (four as a starter), he has seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, to go along with 10 sacks.

Again, though, McMillian's clutch gene is spectacular. The best example came last season in the divisional round of the playoffs, when he intercepted Josh Allen in overtime to boost the Broncos to a 33-30 win over the Bills.

The most recent example of McMillian's clutch-time ability was his overtime interception of Sam Darnold in Week 6, which again set the Broncos up for a game-winning field goal to beat the defending World Champion Seattle Seahawks.

Now, what is a nickel cornerback, especially one of the NFL's best, worth on the open market? Perhaps somewhere between $10 to $13 million per year. That's a lot to pay for a Broncos team that already has roughly $40 million per year tied up in Moss and Surtain alone.

Still, players like McMillian are rare and hard to find. The Broncos might wish that Jahdae Barron — a 2025 first-round pick — has the sand to replace a proven playmaker like McMillian inside at the nickel, but this season has proven they can't count on it.

McMillian has to be this team's top extension priority now that Moss has been re-signed.

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