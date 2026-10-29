Broncos' Week 8 Injury Report Discouraging Sign for Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos released their initial Week 8 injury report ahead of Sunday's pivotal home showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver listed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), and defensive end Zach Allen (hip) — all starters — as "DNP" (Did Not Practice) following Wednesday's session.

An earlier report indicated that Waddle suffered a re-aggravation of a prior chest issue toward the end of last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and his status for Sunday's game is to be determined.

The injury occurred on a trick play that head coach and offensive playcaller Sean Payton consequently apologized for.

"Why didn't anybody ask me about the dumb reverse call? ... It was awful. I'm sorry," Payton said in his postgame press conference on Sunday. "If you look it up, in 2008, in a similar situation — even a more radical reverse — fumbled, Tampa Bay beat us. I know better. Every once in a while you fall in love with a play."

Hufanga remains on the wrong side of questionable after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury. The former AFC Defensive Player of the Week will need to get in at least limited practices on Thursday and Friday to have a shot at suiting up versus Kansas City.

Allen's apparently hamstring ailment is a new development, though one that, as of this writing, seems unlikely to hold him out of Week 8 action.

Elsewhere on the injury report, left tackle Garett Bolles (hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (ankle) were considered limited, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (neck), and inside linebacker Karene Reid (elbow) were full participants.

Surtain appears poised to return from a three-game absence as his ankle presumably is at or near full health.

Of note on the Chiefs' end, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (personal/knee) did not practice on Wednesday while receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) was limited, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) and tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) were full goes.

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contingency Plan Must be Established

In the event that Waddle is inactive on Sunday, the Broncos would be down to Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin as its primary wideouts, with Pat Bryant (ankle) still on short-term injured reserve.

Although, in this case, some (more) of the receiving work could be spilled onto running back RJ Harvey's plate, the Broncos may take the opportunity to get the ball in the hands of Mims, which Payton has repeatedly insisted remains a priority on his offensive totem pole.

“I think to his credit, whenever we ask something of him—whether it’s intermediate, down the field—he’s been really effective," he said of Mims on Wednesday. "Obviously as a returner, that first return with the ball midfield, those are... I’ve said this before, the receiving now to start the game. [At] minimum there’s a threshold, but to start where we started, those are things that he’s shown us consistently. He continues to have those touches and then where you want to even get him more touches. It’s sometimes a challenge, but certainly he’s deserving.”

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