It's unfortunate what's happening with J.K. Dobbins and his suspension , but don't let it detract from the Denver Broncos' Jonah Coleman phenomenon.

Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders . The fourth-round rookie running back has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historic day against Denver's oldest division rival.

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RT to help us congratulate @jonahcoleman8 on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dLq30d8EaH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 25, 2026

Historical Marks

Jonah Coleman's stiff arm leads to paydirt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman is the third Bronco to win conference honors this season, joining safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Alex Singleton. Both of those players are veterans, though.

Against the Raiders, Coleman became the first Broncos rookie to rush for 100-plus yards and three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002. Coleman wasn't born until August of 2003, the next summer.

It's been a while since the Broncos have had a running as prolific as Coleman out of the gates. This team went 19 games without a 100-yard individual rusher, but he finally got that monkey off Denver's back.

The last Broncos' rookie running back to make this kind of noise was Phillip Lindsay in 2018, but he didn't have any three-touchdown displays. However, what made Lindsay's emergence so unique was that he was an undrafted rookie, and he'd go on to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Lindsay became the NFL's first undrafted rookie running back to ever be selected to the Pro Bowl. He's also the first undrafted running back to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to start his career.

As the Offensive Player of the Week, Coleman became just the 12th Broncos running back to earn the award, joining Lindsay (2018), Ronnie Hillman (2015), C.J. Anderson (2014, '15), Knowshon Moreno (2012), Clinton Portis (2003), Mike Anderson (2000), Olandis Gary (1999), Terrell Davis (1996, '97, '98), Gaston Green (1991), Tony Dorsett (1988), and Joe Dudek (1987). The award has only existed since 1984, and a Broncos skill-position player has won it 67 times.

Coleman's Rookie Outlook

Jonah Coleman awaits the snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman has a shot at a 1,000-yard rookie campaign, but he'll have to continue producing close to how he did against the Raiders. With 302 yards and six touchdowns thus far, he's got seven games left to try and reach the milestone, and it won't be easy.

In Lindsay's case, he had the entire season to reach 1,000 yards. Coleman started his rookie campaign healthy, but suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2, which landed him a four-week stay on injured reserve.

Since his return in Week 7, though, Coleman has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns. If the Broncos' offensive line can continue to block like it did against the Raiders, there's a solid chance the rookie can crack 1,000 yards.

Coleman already leads all rookies with his six rushing touchdowns this season, which is one more than the next-highest guy — Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson. I have little doubt that Coleman will rush for double-digit touchdowns as a rookie, but there might not be enough runway left to get him over 1,000 yards, given the four games he missed.

The Broncos are absolutely thrilled with Coleman. He may have gone in the fourth round, but he was one of the few complete backs in the 2026 draft class.

Teams saw a willing and able pass protector and a natural catcher of the football, to go along with Coleman's between-the-tackles vision, power, and burst. He's already caught 17 passes for 146 yards and six first downs, with a long of 51 yards.

Coleman may not have been the fastest running back in a straight line, but his burst is something special. And his jump-cut? Perhaps as potent as RJ Harvey's.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos got an enormous steal in Coleman. They're very fortunate he was still on the board at No. 108 overall. And he's just getting started.

The Takeaway

Again, it's too bad that Dobbins is taking his diminished role poorly. But the Broncos aren't letting that get in the way of Coleman's continued rise.

The rookie will be put to the test this week with a Black Friday throwdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on deck, in their house. The Steelers currently have the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense, and the weather is expected to be cold and rainy.

It's likely to be a Jonah Coleman type of day.

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