Broncos' LB Battle Looks Different After Preseason Opener

With the Denver Broncos re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad this past offseason, they have their starting linebackers set. However, the Broncos still have an open competition for their No. 3 and No. 4 linebacker spots on the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, the Broncos have had to deal with injuries at the position, but the preseason opener provided some insight into how the linebacker situation is shaping up. Let's examine where things stand, player by player, starting with the injured.

Jordan Turner

On the injury front, the first was Turner, who started camp on the Non-Football Injury list . Turner was able to make it off the NFI list last week, but he was still held out of the game, which limits his opportunities to compete for that third and fourth spot. He ended last season on a high note with his play on special teams and defensive potential, so hopefully he can play in the last two preseason games and make his case.

Levelle Bailey

In Friday's 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Broncos lost Levelle Bailey to a broken leg that will keep him out for an extended period. He seemed to be on the outside looking in, but he was pushing and competing for a spot on the roster or practice squad. Bailey is now looking at injured reserve and may have to wait until next year to compete.

That leaves Karene Reid, Red Murdock, and Taurean York. Again, a healthy Turner is in play, but he is behind these three linebackers, as they have been available all camp. There could be too big a gap for Turner to overcome to make the roster, especially after the game Reid and Murdock had in Atlanta, but the practice squad is still in play.

Karene Reid

Now, it seems like Reid has a clear hold on the third spot. His play in coverage is still quite good, as evidenced in the first preseason game , and he is the only other linebacker besides Strnad for whom coverage is more of a strength than a weakness. Reid has always been poised to make it, with strong special teams play as well, and as an undrafted rookie, he made the roster out of camp a year ago as the fourth linebacker.

Red Murdock

Murdock played 47 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons, and he looked extremely good as a run defender, on special teams, and in coverage. Sure, he allowed all four of his targets to be caught, but he was right there to make the play and nearly forced a pair of fumbles, which is a strength of his game.

While Murdock didn’t actually force those fumbles, the fact that he got close stands out, especially for a defense that struggled to generate takeaways a year ago.

Taurean York

Lastly, York has a chance to make the roster, especially with his football IQ, but his size is a major detriment. York plays under 220 pounds and is just under 5-foot-11, which is undersized for a modern linebacker, where height and length are becoming vital in a pass-happy NFL.

With a build like that, you have to excel in coverage, but that's a weak spot for York. His lack of size was clearly an issue against the Falcons , where he struggled to get off blocks consistently, even against running backs, receivers, and tight ends.

The Takeaway

Only one preseason game is in the books, and opportunity still abounds, but the Broncos seem to be on the cusp of finding their third and fourth linebacker, with Reid and Murdock. Turner and York still have a chance, but they both seem far behind the competition, a gap that could be difficult to overcome.

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