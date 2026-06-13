Broncos May Already Have Vance Joseph's Successor in House

After the job Vance Joseph has done with the Denver Broncos' defense, many expected him to land a head-coaching job this past January. That would have forced the Broncos to find a new defensive coordinator.

It didn't happen for Joseph this time around, but that isn't stopping him from doubling down on his brief as Broncos defensive coordinator and his quest to improve an already elite unit

“Obviously, I didn't get a job last year, and that’s OK. My focus now is to get back in position, and that's winning games for the Broncos and being a great defense again," Joseph said after Thursday's OTA practice. "It's a process that is different every single year. I can't be concerned about the outcomes, [I can] just keep pushing forward, winning games and being in position to interview."

"My focus is the Broncos defense right now. I do want to be a head coach, but there are seasons for that. Right now, my focus is strictly on our defense being better this year.”

Joseph's expectation of getting a head-coaching job after this season is even higher, so it's worth looking at the Broncos' defensive position coaches who could be in line to replace Joseph, given how much the organization prefers promoting from within. We've already examined the same issue with offensive coordinator Davis Webb and Denver's internal options on that side of the ball .

Many believed Jim Leonhard was the Broncos' intended successor to Joseph, but he left in January to become the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Of course, the Broncos could look outside the building for a potential Joseph replacement, but it's worth noting the internal options.

When looking over the Broncos' position coaches, there are not many who stand out as bona fide options, but one thing Sean Payton has done well is identifying coaching potential and taking a risk by giving them a shot. That could happen with almost any one of the Broncos' defensive position coaches.

Jamar Cain | DL Coach

Cain seems the most likely, who is entering his fourth season with the Broncos. He has done some tremendous work with the Broncos' defensive line since he was hired in March 2023.

Cain's unit has been the stable powerhouse for the Broncos' defense, which is why he sticks out as the top option.

Joe Vittt | Senior Defensive Assistant

Denver Broncos senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sure, Vitt is there, who was with Payton in New Orleans, but he will be 72 in August. Vitt is the Broncos' senior defensive assistant, and while he served as the Saints' interim head coach during Payton's one-year suspension for 'bounty-gate' in 2012, he has never worked as a defensive coordinator. Vitt's age will likely be the biggest obstacle to his getting the job.

Isaac Shewmaker | OLBs Coach

There has been a lot of praise for Shewmaker, who is the outside linebackers coach, so he may be an under-the-radar option to watch. He has been with the team since 2023, when he was hired as a defensive quality control coach, and has worked his way up.

New Names

The Broncos have a few new hires, including Doug Belk as the defensive backs coach and Robert Livingston as the defensive pass game coordinator . If they do well in those roles, they could be in the mix as potential options, but there isn’t enough on them yet, since they only joined the staff this year.

The Takeaway

That isn’t everyone on the Broncos' defensive coaching staff, but they are the ones who stand out the most. They may not be the most recognizable names, but the Broncos have had a great staff around Joseph, helping him lead one of the NFL's best defenses over the last three seasons.

Right now, there are a lot of variables in play, including the possibility of Joseph being passed over as head coach once again, to the point where the Broncos won’t need a replacement. Again, though, it's always worth getting to know the position coaches, as they have helped develop the defensive players to give Joseph the level of play he needs for his scheme.

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