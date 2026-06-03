Davis Webb's Success Could Create a New Broncos Challenge

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are taking a big risk and showing a lot of faith in Davis Webb by promoting him to offensive coordinator and giving him the primary play-calling duties .

However, it could put the Broncos in a tough position after this season, as Webb has already drawn interest from teams as a head coach candidate, and if he does well in his new role, his chances of getting hired will skyrocket.

So, with that in mind, we are going to look at some of the Broncos' offensive position coaches and examine their potential to be Payton's next right-hand man, with whatever happens with Webb in mind. We'll do the same with the Broncos' defensive position coaches and Vance Joseph, who is also very likely to garner head-coaching interest again next January.

Zach Strief | Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant HC

Denver Broncos offensive run game coordinator Zach Strief before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Strief played for Payton in New Orleans and started his coaching career under him. Strief has worked his way up to Broncos run game coordinator, starting out as the offensive line coach, which could be a stepping stone to offensive coordinator.

Over the past few years, the NFL has had a strong track record of offensive line guys taking over as offensive coordinators and succeeding.

John Morton | Offensive Pass Game Coordinator

Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton oversees practice during the football game between Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. | Leslie Plaza Johnson / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Morton is back in Denver as the pass game coordinator after a failed stint as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. If Denver looks at Morton, it could be that he handles the meetings and stuff, while Payton takes back the play-calling.

Either that, or they give the OC job to Morton on a short leash.

Other Rising Assistants

Denver Broncos offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a few other options: Austin King, the tight ends coach; Logan Kilgore, the new quarterbacks coach who replaced Webb this year, and Ronald Curry, the new wide receiver coach . However, each of them has a serious concern that could keep them from getting that promotion if Webb leaves after 2026.

With King, he hasn’t exactly done a great job with the tight ends, as the Broncos have boasted a bottom-five unit over the last two years . But he became the tight ends coach in 2025 after moving up from assistant offensive line coach, so it will be interesting to see what he can do in Year 2, primarily with the Broncos' young tight ends.

Kilgore is in his first year as a quarterbacks coach, and even if he does well in that role, a year might be too soon to get promoted to a position that carries as much responsibility as the offensive coordinator. He's still a coach to watch, though, to see how he develops as a coach and how well he works with Bo Nix.

As for Curry, he is new to the Broncos, but he has worked with Payton before as his quarterback coach and pass game coordinator. At one point, many felt Curry was rising the ranks and was on the path to becoming an offensive coordinator, so Payton could still see that kind of potential in him.

The Takeaway

Denver has a talented, high-potential offensive coaching staff, much like its offensive roster. It will be great to see what the unit can do, both coaches and players, this season, and who the Broncos may turn to to fill Webb's shoes, if he goes out and kills it as a first-time offensive coordinator and play-caller.

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