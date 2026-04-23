Broncos NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The NFL Draft is upon us, and the Denver Broncos have narrowed their big board. It's been a long process, as it is every year, and the hundreds of hours the Broncos have put in will begin to bear fruit.

With how the Broncos' roster is built, they could go a lot of different ways in the draft, so let's look at the top targets in each round, except the first, because Denver doesn't have a Day-1 pick and is extremely unlikely to trade up that far from pick No. 62.

Round 2

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Josiah Trotter | LB | Missouri

The Broncos will likely look at a linebacker early, and where they sit with their second-round pick is the sweet spot for the position. Trotter has NFL bloodlines, is still young, having turned 21 about a week ago, and can be a downhill thumper between the tackles.

Denver would be betting on developing the young player's sideline-to-sideline and coverage ability.

Eli Stowers | TE/WR | Vanderbilt

Stowers is an athlete who is reportedly being viewed as a receiver and not a tight end by most teams, with many analysts throwing out a comparison to Mike Evans. He could still work in the slot, and the athleticism would be a major boost to the Broncos, regardless of the position they view him playing.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Washington is an all-around back, though he isn’t the most natural receiver or blocker and could use work there. He answered questions about his speed and athleticism at the NFL Combine, while consistently showing power on tape.

Round 3

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Max Klare | TE | Ohio State

Klare is a big-slot tight end who worked out with the receivers at Ohio State more than with the tight ends. There are major questions about his blocking to be an in-line tight end, but the Broncos are still looking for that big slot to replace Evan Engram after this year, and that is what Klare can do.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington

The Broncos could use another power runner in the room to provide protection in case of a J.K. Dobbins injury and upgrade their depth. Coleman is also one of the better receiving and blocking backs in this class.

Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

Roush is a very capable blocker and receiver, though he has the second-highest drop rate among tight ends expected to be drafted this year, behind Michael Trigg out of Baylor. Roush is smart and he's a big player with good athleticism who can make an immediate impact as both a blocker and a receiver.

Round 4

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2). | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Tacario Davis | CB | Washington

The Broncos have been linked to rumors about trading either Riley Moss or Ja’Quan McMillian, but if they don’t, they're still poised to lose both after this season. Davis is a natural fit in the Broncos' scheme and could use a year of development to adjust to the NFL before stepping in as a starter in 2027.

Nate Boerkircher | TE | Texas A&M

The best blocking tight end in this class , Boerkircher has questions about the impact he can make as a receiver. He had his flashes there last year at Texas A&M, but wasn’t used as a receiver much; but he has the tools to work with.

Jude Bowry | OL | Boston College

As a tackle-guard versatile player, Bowry could provide depth to the left side of the line while giving Denver a potential starter at left guard next season. Bowry has the tools to stay outside and could give the Broncos a developmental tackle to replace Garett Bolles in a couple of years, potentially.

Red Murdock | LB | Buffalo

Murdock is a sleeper linebacker, a downhill thumper who has forced many fumbles over the last two years at Buffalo. He fits the mold Denver has looked for at linebacker, while giving them a chance to develop into a starter with a knack for generating takeaway opportunities.

Round 5

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) makes a catch against Purdue defensive back Hudauri Hines (4). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ar’Maj Reed-Adams | OG | Texas A&M

With Ben Powers set to be a free agent after the season, the Broncos need to find a long-term starter, or at least someone to compete with the few options they do have on their roster. Reed-Adams is eerily similar to Powers as a player and could make for a natural change in the lineup.

Marlin Klein | TE | Michigan

Klein has the potential to be an in-line tight end with added improvement as a blocker, but he could make an impact in the receiving game, especially in the red zone. Not only would he upgrade over the depth tight ends Denver has, but he would also give them a potential Adam Trautman replacement if his play doesn’t show a resurgence.

Round 6

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

J.C. Davis | OL | Illinois

Davis is a tackle-guard versatile player who can give the Broncos depth on the left side of their line. He is best viewed as a guard in the NFL, which could put him in a position to be a starter in 2027 after Powers’s contract is up.

Joe Royer | TE | Cincinnati

Royer is a big slot who looks the part of an in-line tight end, but there will need to be a lot of work to develop his blocking before hitting that point. He shows the desire as a blocker, and the Broncos have shown the willingness to take developmental players late in the draft.

Round 7

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jalen Huskey | DB | Maryland

Huskey could be an immediate special teams contributor, while serving as a versatile depth defensive back who can play in all five spots depending on the situation in the game. He could be a piece to develop into a potential starter with Brandon Jones entering the last year of his deal.

Haynes King | QB | Georgia Tech

Taysom Hill will always be linked with Sean Payton, and many assume the Broncos' head coach is on the hunt for such a piece in Denver. The closest quarterback to that type of player is King.

Athan Kaliakmanis | QB | Rutgers

The Broncos don’t need a quarterback, but Kaliakmanis has the potential to develop into a capable backup quarterback. With other teams showing interest in trading for Jarrett Stidham , Denver adding someone to compete with and push Sam Ehlinger could open the door for them to take on a Stidham trade.

Adam Randall | RB | Clemson

The Clemson running back is a former wide receiver who was moved to address pass-catching reliability issues. Randall is good enough there for a running back, and he is still putting it together as a ball-carrier.

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