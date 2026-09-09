Broncos Predicted to Add Another First-Round Weapon Around Bo Nix

After an offseason that felt interminably long, Denver Broncos fans are mostly sick of projections and predictions.

Fortunately, the real thing is coming this week when the Broncos travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football — a classic AFC West showdown to kick off the regular season.

Fans may be tired of looking ahead, but the Broncos can't afford not to have one eye on the future. When it comes to roster-building, it's a 24/7, 365-day proposition for GM George Paton and his college scouting department.

One look at the Broncos' initial roster this year, and it's easy to spot the vulnerabilities . The Broncos arguably have the deepest roster in the NFL, but no squad is without its shortcomings.

For Denver, the tight end remains one of those weaknesses. NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo sees the problem, too, and after Justin Joly's failure to thrive in the Mile High City, he has the Broncos going back to the tight end well in 2027 with their first-round pick.

For the second time since July , Melo has the Broncos drafting Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson.

"The Denver Broncos have aging tight end Evan Engram on an expiring contract. Oregon's Jamari Johnson is currently our top-ranked prospect at the position (though LSU's Trey'Dez Green is right there, too). With Kenyon Sadiq having left for the pros, Johnson should have a massive season as a pass catcher and blocker," Melo wrote .

Our Erick Trickel's first 2027 mock draft also had the Broncos taking Johnson in Round 1, way back in April. Let's examine the possible fit.

Johnson's Outlook

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Boise State Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now fully outside of Sadiq's shadow, Johnson started off his senior season with a bang, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's 34-27 win over Boise State last week. It wasn't huge production on the receptions and yardage front, but Johnson has already totaled one-third of his touchdowns from last year.

Even playing behind Sadiq in 2025, Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards, averaging nearly 16 yards per catch, with three touchdowns. When it came to life after Sadiq, the Ducks saw huge potential in Johnson.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, some were surprised by Johnson's decision to forego the 2026 NFL draft and return to Oregon for his senior year. With how things are shaping up, the only thing that could get in the way of his bet on himself paying off in a big way is an injury, but otherwise, he's poised to be the most coveted tight end in next year's draft.

If that's indeed how it shakes out, I'm becoming increasingly skeptical that Johnson would be on the board that late in the draft. Once again, the Broncos are planning on picking later in Round 1, and while Johnson may not be quite the athlete that Sadiq is, if he builds on this Boise State game and produces a prolific season, he'll be in demand come draft day.

Then again, there's still 95% of the college football season left to be played, so any number of tight ends could emerge between now and January to challenge Johnson for that spot. But he's an intriguing player to watch this season, and a prospect who would certainly check some need boxes in Denver.

Broncos' TE Room

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) and tight end Dallen Bentley (89) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Engram and Adam Trautman at the top of the depth chart, the Broncos' first-team tight ends aren't bad. Engram is an athletic pass-catcher who could be in line for a bigger seat at the offensive table in his second year with the Broncos, while Trautman was re-signed to a three-year deal this past offseason because of his blocking ability.

While many of us here at Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle believe the Broncos could do much better than Trautman, the tight end pickings were slim in free agency this year. They could have targeted David Njoku, who lingered on the free-agent market for much longer than anyone expected before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos signaled their confidence in Engram and Trautman as a tandem by not signing Njoku. Although it wouldn't be fair to say that Denver ignored the tight end position this offseason, its only moves were two Day-3 draft picks: Joly and seventh-rounder Dallen Bentley.

In a wild twist of fate, Joly, a fifth-round pick, was cut at the final roster cutdowns and claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins , while Bentley made the squad . The Broncos had hoped to sneak Joly through waivers and re-sign him to the practice squad, but the Dolphins killed that plan.

Instead, Bentley and Caleb Lohner represent the Broncos' future at tight end now, and that casts a bleak pall over the position. Nothing against the rookie, but there was a reason he was the second-to-last player selected in the entire NFL draft, and it had nothing to do with injuries.

Lohner missed all of training camp and the preseason and will start the 2026 campaign on injured reserve. The Broncos still talk highly of him, but we've yet to see anything remotely approaching the production to back it up.

Beyond Bentley, the Broncos kept Nate Adkins on the 53-man roster — another blocker — while veteran Lucas Krull remains on the practice squad. That sums up the Broncos' tight end position currently.

The Takeaway

The Broncos could use some upgrades here. There's still a long row left to hoe between now and the 2027 draft, but Johnson is an intriguing prospect to watch.

He's big, athletic, and as a former quarterback, he's got a high football IQ. Johnson could perhaps succeed Engram as the Broncos' top pass-catching tight end.

But it usually takes tight ends a couple of years to get their NFL legs beneath them, so even if Johnson landed in Denver, the Broncos probably wouldn't start seeing meaningful returns on the field until 2028, though there are exceptions to the rule.

Even if the Broncos are of a mind to target tight ends in the draft next year, it would be good to sign at least one in free agency the month before the draft. That could be Engram, by the way, if the 32-year-old has renaissance this year.

The Broncos have other needs beyond tight end to consider in next year's draft, including offensive tackle and inside linebacker. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out, but in the meantime, we've got an actual Broncos season to be played.

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