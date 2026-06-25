Why Broncos Released WR Michael Woods from Offseason Roster

It was reported on June 16 that the Denver Broncos had waived wide receiver Michael Woods from the 90-man offseason roster. Now we know why.

Per The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel, Woods was released from the club's injured reserve list on Wednesday with an injury settlement. He had originally reverted to the IR list upon clearing waivers following his release.

Woods, 26, joined the Broncos after an impressive tryout during May's rookie minicamp. A 2022 sixth-round pick, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before holding brief stints elsewhere, including time with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Appearing in 15 games, Woods has recorded 12 receptions for 110 scoreless yards. He played in 10 games as a rookie, but missed the 2023 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Texas native returned for five games in 2024, hauling in seven passes for 65 yards.

Woods was among multiple players cut loose over the last few weeks. The Broncos also parted ways with cornerback Paul Manning Jr. and offensive lineman Nash Jones as they set their sights on training camp next month.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (81) runs a drill during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Room is Still Overly Full

Even after waiving Woods, the Broncos are left with a log-jammed receiving corps and still need to play a figurative game of Musical Chairs between now and Week 1 to determine who warrants a final roster spot, and who doesn't.

It's safe to assume that Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin are locks (barring a trade of Mims or Franklin). If Denver carries only five WRs on the 53, that'd mean the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Hakeem Butler, Michael Bandy, and Dane Key are competing for one spot.

But iron does sharpen iron, after all.

“I think it’s strong, and I don’t want to just talk about three, or five or seven," head coach Sean Payton said of the room on June 11. "When you add to a room like that with someone like Jaylen’s skill set, the level of competition and the results of all of them improve immensely. We’re kind of seeing that in practice. Those guys work together well. It’s exciting to see. It’s an area we felt like if we had an opportunity to address before the draft, fortunately we were able to. I’ve said this before: it was going to be difficult at our pick to find someone of that skill set. We feel fortunate it was able to get done.”

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