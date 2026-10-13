Broncos-Seahawks Weather Forecast Hints at Potential TNF Wrinkle

The Denver Broncos are about to play their third primetime game inside of the first six weeks of the 2026 season.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming to Mile High for a Thursday Night Football throwdown. This is a juicy matchup, given how everyone knows this was what last year's Super Bowl should have been had Bo Nix not suffered his ankle injury in the divisional round.

That's all water under the bridge and the truth is, we'll never know what would have happened if Nix doesn't get hurt (though I'm exceedingly confident Denver would have gotten past New England at home). The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, making short work of the Patriots in the big game.

Beyond the 'Super Bowl That Never Was,' there's the Sean Payton vs. Mike Macdonald storyline that makes this Broncos-Seahawks matchup all the juicier. Macdonald was caught on a hot mic a few weeks back saying some untoward things about Payton and revealing that a " cold war " existed between the Broncos and Seahawks.

Although the Seahawks' head coach called to apologize and squash it, you have to wonder if Denver's head coach was as willing to forgive and forget as he claimed publicly.

Broncos vs. Seahawks on TNF Weather Forecast

The weather could be a factor in this one. Let's take a look at how it's shaping up for Thursday night, courtesy of NFL Weather .

Kickoff time : 6:15 p.m. MDT

: 6:15 p.m. MDT Location : Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Temperature : 52°F

: 52°F Feels Like : 44°F

: 44°F Rain Chance : 25%

: 25% Wind : 10 MPH from the northeast

: 10 MPH from the northeast Cloud Cover: 32%

The temperatures aren't bad, but the possibility of precipitation and the wind could factor in. It especially worries me when it comes to Broncos kicker Wil Lutz. He's missed three field goals in just five games this season.

Being in the thin air of Mile High is always helpful for a kicker who doesn't have the biggest leg, but without that power, if the wind starts a-blowin' and the rain falls, it could make Lutz even more unreliable than he's been thus far.

Other than that, any rainfall could inhibit the passing game for both teams. Nix is working to break out of the slump he's been in for most of this season, but this might be a game for Payton to really double down on pounding the rock and even use Nix as a rushing weapon.

J.K. Dobbins is coming off his best game of the season , and RJ Harvey should be fresh, considering he only touched the ball three times in L.A. last week. Against this tough Seahawks defense, if Payton doesn't stay committed to the ground game, it could be a long night for Nix.

Then again, Nix typically turns it on for primetime games. That's not an absolute, as Week 1 in Kansas City was about as ugly a performance as it gets for Nix in primetime, but it was an outlier, historically speaking.

Nix is 7-2 in primetime games as a pro, counting Christmas Day games. But there's no question he's in uncharted waters right now, relative to his slump, so perhaps all bets are off as it applies to forecasting how he'll play on Thursday night.

Threads: Uniform Combinations

Bot the Broncos and the Seahawks will be in their vintage throwback uniforms. It's going to look like an old-school AFC West clash.

The Broncos usually play well in their '77 Throwback uniforms.

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