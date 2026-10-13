Sean Payton's Best Decision vs. Chargers Could Have Lasting Impact

Sean Payton's first game back as the Denver Broncos' play-caller didn't result in an offensive resurgence . In fact, one could argue that the passing offense looked even worse in Week 5, and the Broncos' inability to convert on third down was shocking (1-of-12).

The Broncos did win the game, though, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 . It wasn't pretty offensively, but Payton did get at least one decision right in his first game back on the headset.

Run-Pass Balance

Bo Nix celebrates with J.K. Dobbins. | David Dennis / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In this game, the Broncos finished with 29 planned runs and 28 passes. Bo Nix had another maddeningly inconsistent day, going 16-of-27 for 123 yards and a touchdown, while losing a fumble.

However, if Payton hadn't stayed committed to the ground attack — even in the face of frustrating early-game inefficiency — the Broncos wouldn't have scored 13 fourth-quarter points.

J.K. Dobbins's performance for most of the game was lackluster, but in the fourth quarter, as that stingy Chargers defensive front began to wilt, the veteran running back was able to break off some big gains that not only kept the chains moving but also led to those much-needed points after Justin Herbert got the lead back.

Dobbins finished with 20 touches: 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, with two catches for six yards. It was his most productive game of the season, and Denver's win was no coincidence.

If Payton can continue to unlock Dobbins, and figure out how to get this offensive line run-blocking the way it's capable of, it would take an emormous amount of pressure off Nix. This is by design. Payton knows that a quarterback without a viable running game is vulnerable.

That's especially true for a slumping quarterback. On one hand, Nix has this team at 3-2 entering Week 6's tilt with the Seattle Seahawks; on the other, he's going through one of his worst periods as a pro.

"Obviously, the hardest thing to do in this league is play that position if you're not rushing the ball," Payton said from the post-game podium on Sunday.

So long as Dobbins can stay healthy, Payton will keep feeding him in hopes that he and this offensive line can heat up. Against the Seahawks, the Broncos are going to need a ground game.

What Happened to RJ Harvey?

RJ Harvey rushes against San Francisco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid Dobbins's Week 5 rise, Harvey disappeared. He was seemingly excised from the game plan, finishing with just three touches after leading the Broncos with 10 receptions the week prior.

With Dobbins going against his former team, maybe Payton had a hunch that he'd play well, but Harvey is an impact player, and while his vision as a rusher isn't on Dobbins's level, his explosiveness makes him one of the Broncos' few weapons opponents actually fear.

The problem has been usage. When 90% of Harvey's touches are swing passes or check-downs, teams see it coming from a mile away and swarm to the ball. Then his presence on the field becomes a tell.

Nix's inability to work the middle of the field as a passer has allowed opponents to shade coverage toward the boundary with linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties, and it has limited what Harvey can do with those check-downs. He's not getting one-on-one opportunities to make a guy miss; he's getting swarmed by three or four guys, which leads to short gains.

There are other ways to utilize Harvey's receiving skill set, including as an over-the-middle target, or even a guy who can run a shallow drag across the field and beat man coverage. But it takes a quarterback who can see that to find him and capitalize on Harvey's skill set, and right now, Nix isn't trusting his eyes.

Payton's message to Nix after Sunday's win at SoFi Stadium was to " let it rip ." Nix interpreted that to mean "trust what you're seeing."

Hopefully, he does start trusting his eyes because the Broncos have talent on offense. But it's been sacrificed at the altar of Nix's slump thus far. The hope is that the young quarterback will soon snap out of it.

It was great to see Payton lean on Dobbins this week, but it shouldn't ever come at the expense of a healthy Harvey not touching the ball.

Stick To the Run

Sean Payton calls a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the downfalls of Davis Webb's four-game audition as the Broncos' play-caller was a lack of run-pass balance. In one game back, Payton fixed that, and it made a difference in a tough divisional road matchup.

Against the Seahawks on Thursday night, Payton will need to stay patient with the run again, even if Darnold is able to put some early points on the board. If the Broncos' offense is rendered one-dimensional against a defense of this caliber, Nix is in for a long night.

Staying balanced offensively kept the Broncos in the game against L.A. If Nix was even just a little more effective as a passer, the were some big plays to be had. Alas, his penchant for bailing clean pockets way early led to Payton's best-laid plans going up in smoke, as the Broncos' passing offense devolved into a slapdash brand of backyard football.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have highly-paid pass-catchers, like Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Evan Engram, just dying for Nix to competently run the offense and execute Payton's passing plays. The opportunities were there in L.A., but as has been the case all season, minus two fourth quarters, Nix was almost blind to them.

He's not seeing the field because he's not trusting his eyes, his offensive line, or his receivers. And so, Payton has to continue to batten down the hatches and nurse Nix's confidence and presence of mind back to full bloom.

Why Nix seems so hestitant and unconfident is anyone's guess. But the best tonic for any struggling quarterback is a viable run game.

The Takeaway

So, utilize Dobbins and Harvey and get through one more tough opponent because help is on the way. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 7, and the Broncos will have three extra days to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals after Thursday night's game against Seattle.

If Nix bounces back this week, and the Broncos manage to defeat a defending Super Bowl champion for the third straight year, the storylines will shift away from quarterback doomsday and the Bo pile-on we've seen over the past 48 hours.

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