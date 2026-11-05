Broncos HC Sean Payton Dismisses 'Sellers' Talk — And For Good Reason

Sean Payton wouldn't outright dismiss the idea of the 6-2, first-place Denver Broncos being "buyers" — acquiring star-level talent at a likely costly price — ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, as many within the fan base are hoping for.

But the veteran head coach did shoot down any speculation about the club being "sellers" — shipping off key pieces amid a potential championship run.

“Well, we’re a team that’s playing better, so we’re not looking to sell," Payton told reporters following Wednesday's practice.

The Broncos don't have a trade chip like the Colts do with running back Jonathan Taylor, whom Denver is the current betting favorite to land. Their highest-value commodities are players on expiring contracts.

That group includes wide receiver Marvin Mims, cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, safety Brandon Jones, offensive guard Ben Powers, tight end Evan Engram, and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

A group that Payton isn't rushing to break up, realizing the landscape of today's NFL.

“I always think there’s buyers and sellers, right?" Payton said Wednesday. "It’s probably more noticeable in the last five years than maybe in our… Or at least I notice it more. Teams that are playing well are the potential buyers. The teams maybe that aren’t are the potential sellers.”

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Absolutely The Right Decision

Taking Payton at his word, the Broncos rightfully have no business doing other teams any favors by giving away crucial pieces of their roster. Not when they're competing in a wide-open AFC. Not with their Super Bowl window wide open. Not here, not now.

Perhaps if Denver was 2-6, the "sellers" argument would be justified. But as of now, they hold the No. 2 seed in the conference, seemingly on track to capture the AFC West for the second consecutive year.

Trading Moss, a starting corner, for a hypothetical fourth-round pick isn't more valuable than simply retaining him for the remainder of the 2026 campaign. Ditto for Jones. Ditto for McMillian. Ditto for Mims. Each player is a significant contributor, if not a full-blown starter. Why fix what isn't broken?

Some fans don't want to hear this, but it'd actually be better if the Broncos maintained the status quo — did nothing — than suddenly face-lifted the lineups before Tuesday's deadline.

The options are on the table for Payton and his right-hand man, general manager George Paton, as the decision-making process remains fluid.

“We would meet and meet in the evening. The early part of it, all the GMs, they all talk with each other, but he and I’ll visit daily," Payton said. "So it’s not like it’s consuming two hours. His group is spending a lot of time separate from the time that I’m involved with our group. In other words, they’re doing their evaluation, we’re doing football, but he and I daily will visit about a bunch of things.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!