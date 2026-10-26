Sean Payton Offers 'Explosive' Take on Jonah Coleman's Growing Role

If you watched the Denver Broncos' 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, you could feel a big shift .

Bo Nix looked like his old self , shaking off the rust from the broken ankle he suffered back in January and regaining his confidence. He made history with his 62-yard touchdown run and 52-yard touchdown pass to RJ Harvey.

The Broncos' offense still showed a few warts of inconsistency, but overall, it was a big step forward, and exactly the type of get-right game Nix and company needed. One of the reasons it felt so different offensively was the presence of rookie running back Jonah Coleman.

After spending four weeks on injured reserve, the Broncos activated Coleman for this game , but we weren't sure how the rookie would fit into the offensive flow of things. It's rare to see a player — let alone a rookie — go from the training table on IR to leading the team in offensive touches, but that's what happened.

Coleman led the team with nine carries for 53 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. He also showcased his proficiency as a pass protector , further earning the trust of Nix and his coaches.

Payton's Stamp of Approval

Jonah Coleman celebrates with teammates after Bo Nix's 62-yard touchdown run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a night to sleep on it and watch the film, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on Coleman's performance in the desert amid Mile High speculation over who this team's No. 1 running back is.

“He played well. The touches he had were explosive," Payton said of Coleman on Monday morning.

Payton doesn't go out of his way to compliment rookies, but he gave Coleman some love. That says a lot.

It could be a sign of things to come, as Payton said that Coleman's 11 touches in Week 7 came the hard way; the rookie earned the role he was given on Sunday, and he absolutely capitalized on the opportunity.

"Like anything else, I think it’s something you earn," Payton said of Coleman. "He’s done a good job of that."

Separating From the Pack

Jonah Coleman trails Bo Nix on the quarterback's long touchdown run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman has only been active for three games this season. He's touched the ball in two of those games, and his impact has been palpable.

The Broncos' run game was much more productive with the rookie in the backfield. Coleman's burst and vision set him apart from Dobbins and Harvey. Unlike his Week 2 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars , Coleman showed down-to-down consistency against Arizona.

As a veteran, Dobbins has good vision, but he's lacked burst this season. Harvey has burst in spades, but he lacks vision. The two backs only combined for nine carries against the Cardinals, matching Coleman's total number of totes.

On one third-quarter scoring drive, Coleman kept moving the chains with three runs for 18 yards. Once the Broncos made it to the goal line, Dobbins was inserted into the lineup, and he was able to punch it in from one yard out.

Fantasy football people would say that Dobbins "vultured" a touchdown that should have gone to Coleman, given how the rookie carried that drive as a between-the-tackles runner. But Payton has to play the political game, and he very much appreciates Dobbins.

So even though Coleman's touch and snap share outpaced Dobbins, Payton made sure to give his veteran back the opportunity to score a touchdown for the third straight game. To his credit, Dobbins didn't let his coach down, but the back's energy seemed a bit off.

For example, after his third-quarter touchdown at State Farm Stadium, Dobbins didn't celebrate with teammates in the end zone, but instead trotted off to the sideline and immediately sat down on the bench. That vibe will be something to monitor moving forward, especially given the rumors coming out of the Broncos' locker room post-game that Dobbins didn't make himself available to the media.

The Takeaway

In the Broncos' season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman dressed but didn't touch the ball. Dobbins actually had his most proficient day as a runner against the Chiefs, averaging 4.5 yards on eight carries.

I would expect to see a heavy dose of both Coleman and Dobbins this Sunday in the Broncos' rematch with the Chiefs. After Kansas City lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, this next game at Mile High will determine which team leads the AFC West.

Given the burst and playmaking ability Coleman has shown this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him once again out-earn Dobbins in touches and snaps. The rookie is a complete back, which means he doesn't have to come off the field on third down, though that's often when Payton will look to get Harvey involved in the offense.

Entering Week 7, the rumor mill was rife with nuggets connecting the Broncos to various running backs ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, including Jonathan Taylor . With two games left until the deadline, Coleman's emergence may have cooled Denver's jets on the possibility of trading for a running back.

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