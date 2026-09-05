How Broncos S JL Skinner Earned Trust of Vet Starter Hufanga

That the Denver Broncos are carrying five safeties on their Week 1 regular-season roster didn't come as much of a shock. And the fact that JL Skinner is part of the group is even less of a surprise.

For the 2023 sixth-round pick, it came down to one trait that helped him stave off the unemployment line.

“Consistency," Broncos starting safety Talanoa Hufanga told reporters on Aug. 31. "Last year just being around as a teammate, just learning the ups and downs of the game. For me, you didn’t see a lot of the downs this training camp. It was a lot of staying up and continuing to get better, learning the defense and schematics and putting himself in great positions. He is a great athlete. A lot of people discredit, he has a 6’4” frame with a 220 [pound] body that can run 4.3 [seconds] when he wants to. That is what he did this training camp.”

Largely a backup and special-teamer, Skinner has appeared in 33 games for the Broncos across his first three seasons, recording 21 combined tackles and two fumble recoveries across 697 career snaps -- only 54 of which have come on defense.

But after Denver lost third-string S PJ Locke in free agency, Skinner was entrusted to compete with Devon Key and free-agent addition Tycen Anderson for the role. The club also drafted Miles Scott, who was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Thus far, and until/unless Taylor Rapp rejoins the picture, Skinner appears to have a lock on the gig.

"He's had a great [training] camp," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Aug. 25. "He made a total commitment this fall with his body, with his prep. Every single day he's been on. He missed the entire spring with a shoulder injury. He came back on fire. So, that was one of my camp goals our first day of camp, is to find some depth at the safety position. Losing PJ was a big deal for us, and he's had a great camp. I've been proud of him."

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Sum Of Their Parts

The Broncos own a pair of the league's elite safeties in Hufanga and his partner-in-crime, Brandon Jones. Behind them, the depth chart remains a work in progress until it's not.

Anderson and Key will likely be key special teams cogs, while Skinner begins as the first man off the bench after the aforementioned starters. Rapp will complicate the rotation a bit depending on the opponent.

Regardless, however, the Broncos defense should still be a top-three unit and its pass defense -- led by Hufaga, Jones, and its stud cornerback corps -- could provide more heavy lifting than in 2025.

“Glory be to God that I’m on the roster and I’m part of the team. At the end of the day, that is their decision and I believe that they are going to pick the right decision in every aspect," Hufanga said. "Whatever their 53 [-man roster] entails, that is up to [Head] Coach [Sean Payton]. So for me, whoever is going to be lining up next to me and if I have the possibility of lining up with people, that is a time I don’t take for granted. Just going out there and enjoying it. It’s all up to coach.”

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