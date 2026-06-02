Broncos Still Have 3 Roster Weaknesses Free Agency Can Fix

The Denver Broncos have built a solid roster , as they mostly kept the team that made it all the way to the AFC championship game intact. However, examining the roster, there are still positions where the Broncos could use some help, though it can be difficult to find it at this point in the offseason.

While trades are always an option, the easiest way is through free agency, but options are slim. For the Broncos specifically, which positions can they look to add, and do those positions have any viable options available?

That's what we're breaking down today.

Tight End

Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Lucas Krull (85) against the Indianapolis Colts. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This may be the most obvious position the Broncos can look to add to, as their only offseason additions were two late-round draft picks. For a position that has been a bottom-three unit in the NFL over the last two years, the lack of clear upgrades is concerning, priming tight end to be a letdown once again .

As for whether anyone is available, the answer is no, not for what Denver needs. Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller are both available, but they're tight ends who don’t bring much as blockers.

They may be an upgrade over Evan Engram as a receiver, but that's debatable, especially given the financial aspect. The Broncos have a greater need for a blocking tight end, and the best option available is the 42-year-old Marcedes Lewis, who was with Denver last year, mostly on the practice squad.

At this point, the Broncos' best avenue to upgrade this room would be through a trade, though it would carry more risk. Not only is there the financial aspect, as there is with a free agent, but there is also the added challenge of determining the value of the trade compensation.

Inside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebackers Alex Singleton (49) and Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack against the Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This is another easy position for the Broncos to work on, but not for a starting job after re-signing Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton as their starters. The Broncos need someone to bolster their depth instead of betting on a successful position change for Jonah Elliss , this year's Mr. Irrelevant, Red Murdock, or a group of recent undrafted free agents, in Levelle Bailey, Jordan Turner, Karene Reid, and the rookie Taurean York.

Linebacker is one of the positions that still has a fair number of options on the free-agent market, but the question is how much the Broncos would be looking to spend and whether a player would be willing to accept a depth spot. There is a good mix of experience and starting exposure on the market, which would make it worth the Broncos' calling around.

While someone like Bobby Okereke is likely looking for a starting job, Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson might be willing to take a smaller role, even with their experience, due to age and some injury history. Their experience could add depth to the position and serve as another voice and mentor in the room for the younger players.

It would be no skin off Denver's teeth to at least reach out to add some insurance at the position. Meanwhile, you can expect the Broncos to be monitoring the wire for any experienced linebackers who are waived as cap casualties.

Safety

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) celebrates after covering a kickoff return in the second half against the Buffalo Bills. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The only other position that makes sense for the Broncos to look at is safety, and it's another depth spot. The Broncos have some quality special-teams players in Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Tycen Anderson, the last of whom was their lone outside signing in free agency.

The Broncos let P.J. Locke walk in free agency and now need a new No. 3 safety, with a lot riding on Key, who played sparingly on defense due to injury and did well, but it wasn’t much time, and the sample size was small.

With Skinner and Anderson competing for the special teams depth role, Denver could look to add someone like Xavier Woods or Taylor Tapp to provide some competition for Key at the third spot.

Safety isn’t like tight end or linebacker, where the Broncos are poised to be awful again (tight end) or are an injury away from taking whatever they can get (linebacker). The Broncos at least have something to go off of with Key.

However, competition tends to bring out the best in players and could push Key to beat out someone with good defensive experience for that third spot, rather than relying on Skinner or Anderson, both of whom have had almost no defensive experience.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!