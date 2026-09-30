Broncos Stock Report: 7 Risers, 5 Fallers Entering Week 4

The Denver Broncos are still a tough team to get a bead on.

Denver's otherworldly will to win in the clutch is impressive, but many national pundits are still scratching their heads over the team's incoherent first-half performances. Still, better late than never.

The Broncos are 2-1 — that's the bottom line — having vanquished two teams that won 12 games last year in back-to-back games. And it doesn't get any easier this week, with a road trip to take on the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers next up.

As the season marches on, we're continuing to track player performances with a stock report each game. Let's look at the Broncos' biggest risers and fallers entering Week 4's road game against the 49ers.

Riser: Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant gets up from catching a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant is coming off a big performance against the Los Angeles Rams, even though he only totaled two receptions. One was a touchdown; the other was a 39-yard catch-and-run that put the Broncos in business late in the game.

Bryant also caught a two-point conversion, but that doesn't show up on the stat sheet, and he drew a pass-interference penalty that negated a would-be game-losing interception. Bo Nix's trust in Bryant continues to grow.

Bryant is a player on the rise.

Faller: Riley Moss | CB

Riley Moss takes a poor angle on Tyler Higbee's touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss allowed four of six targets to be completed last week for 83 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. He also drew a bad penalty that set the Broncos' defense back.

Moss has been a bit more up-and-down to start this season than he was down the stretch in 2025. He's done plenty of good work, with an interception already under his belt, but he's been inconsistent and the penalties keep rearing their ugly head.

Riser: Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton goes up for the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two forgettable games where he served as naught but a decoy, Sutton led the Broncos in receiving yards, with 46. The Broncos' passing offense has been frustratingly low-volume at times, but there's no question that Sutton is still Nix's security blanket, and teams know it.

If other receivers can continue to make opponents pay for double-teaming Sutton, it will start to loosen things up for the Pro Bowler. Credit to Nix, though, for not forcing it too much, and taking what the defense is giving him.

Faller: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle runs on a jet sweep. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle did make two plays against the Rams, one as a receiver and one as a rusher. His catch on a gotta-have-it two-point conversion was one of the best receptions and routes I've ever seen from a Broncos receiver.

Waddle also moved the chains on a 14-yard jet sweep. However, after his huge Week 2 performance, he finished Week 3 with just two catches for 10 yards. Look for him to pop again this week.

Riser: Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram looks to make a play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How could a tight end who caught zero passes be listed as a 'Riser?' For the first time this season, Engram led all Broncos tight ends with 40 snaps — 13 more than Adam Trautman.

Nix was unable to connect with Engram on two targets, but the veteran tight end is staying on the field more because the coaches are trusting him as a blocker. If that becomes a trend, it's going to lead to a significant rise in production.

It also reflects the commitment with which Engram has attacked his new blocking responsibilities. Eventually, that payoff will come.

Faller: Sai'vion Jones | DL

Sai'vion Jones celebrates a takeaway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dressing in each of the first two games, Jones was a healthy scratch against the Rams. Instead, the Broncos dressed Jordan Jackson, who saw more snaps in his one game this season than Jones did in the first two games combined.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Jackson is taking over the role Denver had in mind for Jones, as it could have been a matchup-based decision, but it's something worth monitoring this week. Also, when will we see rookie third-rounder Tyler Onyedim? Time will tell.

Riser: Malcolm Roach | DL

Malcolm Roach gets up after a hit on Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roach has taken over the John Franklin-Myers role, and just as his trenchmate D.J. Jones predicted this past summer, he's ran with it. Roach was a force against the Rams, generating six pressures on Matthew Stafford.

Roach also had a timely batted pass at the line of scrimmage and two solo tackles. Roach, Jones, and Zach Allen are a solid starting trio up front, even if they do, as a group, lack mass, which comes out in the wash at times against the run.

Faller: Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Eyioma Uwazurike celebrates a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In back-to-back weeks, Uwazurike makes our 'Fallers' list. He has simply failed to pick up where he left off last season, and continues to get blown off the line by opposing blockers.

Uwazurike was a supposed to factor into the JFM vacuum, and while his snap share remains high, he's been nowhere near as impactful as Roach. If Uwazurike doesn't start turning it around, his snap share could start giving way to guys like Jackson, Sai'vion Jones, or even Onyedim.

To Uwazurike's credit, though, his high-motor and persistence led to a coverage sack on Stafford.

Riser: Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron looks on post-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It brings me great joy to report that Barron had a massive boost in playing time against the Rams. He went from garnering four and two snaps, respectively, in Weeks 1 and 2 to getting 24 against L.A.

Barron didn't make any splash plays and he allowed all three of his targets in coverage to be caught, but he limited them to just 22 yards. He was used to cover tight ends, going up against Tyler Higbee several times, including two of his three catches allowed, but Barron also had a nice play to blow up a Kyren Williams catch for a two-yard loss.

As the team's 2025 first-round pick, it was good to see Barron not only getting some real playing time on defense, but being a big part of Vance Joseph's game plan. It turns out Joseph really does have a "Barron" package.

Faller: Alex Singleton | LB

Alex Singleton looks to make the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singleton was his usual self in the box score, racking up eight tackles, but the Rams had a very efficient day on the ground. Singleton was targeted seven times in coverage, allowing six completions for 70 yards and two first downs.

The Rams especially tried to isolate Singleton on Higbee, and it worked every time. The Broncos' veteran linebacker has a high football IQ and brings leadership and experience in spades, but as each game passes, he looks older and older.

The Broncos really need a youth infusion at linebacker — and one beyond the late-round and undrafted tack that the front office has taken.

Riser: Talanoa Hufanga | S

Talanoa Hufanga makes the game-sealing interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hufanga's historic day was something to behold. He set records and earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Hufanga notched two interceptions, including a pick-six, five tackles, and a sack, becoming the first player in Broncos history to do so. He's a whirling dervish of energy and production, and if he can sustain this ball-hawking mentality we saw against the Rams, he could be a true Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Riser: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Nik Bonitto celebrates a sack. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bonitto notched his first sack of the season and totaled five pressures and two hits on Stafford. Throw in two tackles, including one solo, and Bonitto was a force on the edge in Week 3.

He's been a force, by the way, in all three games, but he had one strip-sack erased by a penalty in Week 2. Having finally broken the ice on the sack front, look for Bonitto to start stacking them in bunches.

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