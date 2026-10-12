Why Broncos Are Likely Preparing for Talanoa Hufanga to Miss Week 6

Things are going from bad to worse for the beat-up Denver Broncos secondary, which was without starting cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) for Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, with a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos could also be missing standout safety Talanoa Hufanga, who suffered an ankle injury versus Los Angeles and did not return.

Hufanga was listed as a "DNP" (Did Not Practice) on the team's initial Week 6 injury report. The report is an estimation as Denver didn't officially practice on Monday.

Surtain was also considered a "DNP," with his ankle expected to keep him out of action for at least another week. Moss was marked as a limited participant; he could have a chance to return this week.

Safety Brandon Jones (foot) and guard Ben Powers (biceps) were full goes in Monday's "practice."

One of the early stars of the young season, Hufanga recorded two solo tackles and a tackle-for-loss prior to going down in Week 5. He was replaced in the lineup by primary special-teamer Devon Key, who also made a pair of solo stops across 26 defensive snaps.

“I would say this, it’s time. There are two things, time and then the second thing is proper recovery from the last game," head coach Sean Payton said Monday when asked about the challenges of preparing on a short week. "For each player, getting their body ready for a short work week, so that the time and the recovery—those are the two things that hit me right away with that question.”

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) combine for the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Bad Game for Hufanga to (Possibly) Miss

The entire Broncos defense — Hufanga included — deserved a game ball for their efforts against the Chargers, whom they held to just 237 total yards and turned over three times, as well as registering three sacks on slumping quarterback Justin Herbert.

However, their opponent this coming Thursday is on an entirely different level than the decimated Chargers. In addition to sporting the NFL's eighth-best scoring offense, the Seahawks feature arguably the sport's top wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the league in both receptions and touchdowns and is fresh off an eight-catch, 102-yard, one-TD performance in Week 5.

Smith-Njigba sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, but he was listed as limited on Seattle's practice report and is anticipated to play on Thursday without any major restrictions.

Assuming he's on the field and Hufanga and Surtain aren't, the Broncos defense might have its collective hands full containing QB Sam Darnold's favorite target.

It's worth noting that Denver has three safeties currently on the practice squad — Taylor Rapp, Miles Scott, and Ugo Amadi — and may choose to promote one if Hufanga is ruled out.

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