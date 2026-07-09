Predicting the Broncos' Offensive Stat Leaders for 2026

The Denver Broncos are a few months away from one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory, primed to make a Super Bowl run.

Offensively, the Broncos' biggest changes came in the form of trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and promoting quarterbacks coach Davis Webb to offensive coordinator and play-caller , both of which could dramatically change Denver’s offense.

With these new factors altering the Broncos’ offensive attack, let’s analyze which of the team's offensive playmakers (outside of the quarterback) will lead the team in the most prominent statistical categories: catches, receiving yards, rushing yards, and receiving and rushing touchdowns.

Receptions/Receiving Yards: Jaylen Waddle

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Waddle was brought to the Broncos to give the offense more speed, versatility, and dimension in the quick game and the intermediate part of the field that the Broncos severely lacked in 2025. Waddle is fluent in the language of route running and turning short passes into explosive gains, which will make him the prime target for Bo Nix, who thrives on quick passes.

Between the 20-yard lines is where Waddle will make his money, which should maximize his touches and his yardage. Having Courtland Sutton play opposite Waddle should also help him get more favorable matchups and less attention than he did in Miami as the only viable pass-catching threat. Waddle will finish 2026 with 70 catches and 1,100 yards.

Receiving Touchdowns: Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2023, Sutton has led the Broncos in receiving touchdowns, and 2026 will be no different. Sutton’s ability to snag improbable catches in the red zone and make them look routine is precisely why he’s the only choice to lead the receiving core in touchdowns.

Just as Sutton will take coverage away from Waddle, Waddle could also create more one-on-one opportunities for Sutton, who lives for the 50/50 ball, bullying any defensive back who dares to try to box him out. The veteran wideout will assert his dominance once again, tying his career high of 10 touchdown grabs.

Rushing Yards: J.K. Dobbins

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the hardest category to predict, but I ultimately landed on Dobbins to lead the Broncos’ backfield in yardage despite injury concerns. RJ Harvey was a non-factor as a consistent down-to-down runner last season, and it’s hard to see rookie Jonah Coleman getting enough touches to be the frontrunner.

Dobbins has shown the ability to be the No. 1 back in Denver as he was fifth in rushing yards (772 yards) before his untimely injury in Week 10. The Broncos are likely to lean more on the run game this coming season, and in their three-back rotation, Dobbins is the clear “starter” who should get the bulk of the carries and was brought back and paid to do so.

Dobbins will finish 2026 with 700-plus rushing yards.

Rushing Touchdowns: RJ Harvey

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Harvey failed as a down-to-down runner, he made a killing finding the end zone. He led the Broncos with 12 total touchdowns (seven rushing, five receiving), using his explosiveness and speed to outmaneuver the opposition.

In Year 2, Harvey should be able to take a step towards becoming a more consistent runner, but he’ll still get his touches thanks to his ability to take any carry to the house regardless of the field position. The Broncos will place more emphasis on establishing the run game, and Harvey will reap the benefits, scoring eight touchdowns in his sophomore season.

The Takeaway

The Broncos’ offense taking another step forward will be the driving force behind them, not just making it back to the playoffs, but also making them a serious contender to be Super Bowl Champions.

Sutton, Waddle, Dobbins, and Harvey will be the weapons that Sean Payton and Nix use to forge an offense capable of slicing through any defense they line up against.

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