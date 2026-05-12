Broncos Wisely Begin Curtailing RB Room by Waiving Ex-Cowboy

The Denver Broncos continued the process of trimming down their offseason roster on Tuesday, waiving running back Deuce Vaughn, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.

The team also waived cornerback William Wright, as previously noted. These were the corresponding moves after Denver signed wide receiver Michael Woods II and CB Paul Manning.

A 2023 sixth-round pick out of Kansas State, Vaughn spent last season on the Broncos' practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers from Dallas. He remained on the taxi squad for the duration of the year — without an elevation to the active roster — and inked a reserve/future deal in January.

The 5-foot-6, 176-pound Vaughn appeared in 14 games over two seasons with the Cowboys, rushing 40 times for 110 yards and catching 10 passes for 58 yards.

Per beat reporter Chris Tomasson, the Broncos viewed Vaughn as "expendable" following the addition of fourth-round rookie RB Jonah Coleman, who's expected to slide in to the No. 3 role behind JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Not Done Yet?

Barring any unforeseen developments, the Broncos appear content to roll into the 2026 season with the aforementioned Dobbins-Harvey-Coleman troika carrying the depth chart. How the touches are divided is still to be decided, but that essentially is the pecking order written in pen.

However, Denver has a few more decisions to make at the position, where the likes of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Cody Shrader — all of whom are returning players from 2025 — technically still fighting for their (53-man roster) lives.

At least one of McLaughlin, Badie, or Shrader will be the next to receive his walking papers as the Broncos separate the talent worth retaining from the prospects worth discarding in the weeks ahead.

"We’re not getting too cute here. We’re trying to find… Who’s the best runner and does it fit us? We felt strongly it did with him," head coach Sean Payton said of Coleman after the Draft. "All the other stuff will take care of itself. But he’s put together. There are some positions that are more difficult, and I think this position is like, ‘Man, let’s just go look at it. What kind of scheme are they running?’ It was impressive.”

Payton added: "He can play on third down. Normally you have to project that. A lot of these guys, in college maybe the protection plan’s different or limited. So you have to develop that and that’s fine. But his frame is such when you see him, that he does a really good job in blocking pressure looks. He’s smart, he’s tough. There was a lot to like with him.”

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