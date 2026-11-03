Broncos' Week 8 Snap Counts Send Telling Message About J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos are still riding high after erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 .

Comeback wins are nothing new for the Broncos, but the stakes in this game made the victory all the sweeter. Not only were the Broncos looking to balance the scales and avenge their season-opening loss to the Chiefs, but first place in the AFC West was on the line.

The Broncos wouldn't be denied, although it was a wild and zaney finish , they out-executed the Chiefs when the chips were down to take a half-game lead in the AFC West. Now, the Broncos are poised to continue their four-game winning streak, and really go on a run, with the worst of their schedule behind them.

Week 8's win over the Chiefs gave us some insight into specific player roles and playing time. Whose role is expanding and whose is eroding? The snap counts tell the tale.

Bo Nix and the Broncos' starting five offensive line played 100% of the snaps, with 62. Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski received five snaps when the Broncos deployed their heavy package.

With that said, let's examine the rest of the snap counts and break down the gleanings.

Running Backs

Jonah Coleman celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman: 41

J.K. Dobbins: 13

Adam Prentice: 13

Cody Schrader: 2

Once again, Coleman outearned all backs, including Dobbins, in snaps and touches. The rookie finished with 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, with four catches on five targets for 63 yards.

This was the second straight week that Coleman has been the lead back. Dobbins was given his chances, but managed just 13 yards on seven carries.

When the fullback in a Sean Payton offense is matching you in snap share, it's an alarming reflection of just how far you've fallen. Dobbins simply hasn't been able to produce at an acceptable level, let alone at a starter level.

With RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie on injured reserve, Schrader was elevated from the practice squad. He only saw two snaps, though, and didn't touch the ball.

Coleman is the Broncos' new RB1 and I don't expect that to change anytime soon, given how productive and explosive he's been for the offense.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle celebrate a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 50

Troy Franklin: 44

Jaylen Waddle: 28

Marvin Mims Jr.: 18

Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 12

Sutton saw the most action once again, catching all four of his targets for 53 yards. This was the first game this season where Sutton looked like himself, making some tough contested catches and playing the most of his targets.

Franklin played a selfless game in this one, blocking his rear end off . He only had one catch on three targets for three yards, but he contributed a lot to the Broncos' ground attack and made one heck of a block on Coleman's 51-yard catch-and-run.

With Waddle nursing a chest injury, Franklin saw more snaps. But Waddle still led the team in targets, with six, catching three for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Mims contributed with two catches on three targets for 10 yards and carried the ball twice for 19 yards, but on the plays where the ball was designed to go to him, his effort was lacking. That's been a theme of his this season, which is troubling, given that he's playing on an expiring contract.

Humphrey caught his one-and-only target, picking up 10 yards. Nix is clearly looking for Waddle and Sutton first, but it would be nice to see Franklin and Mims begin to win more in their routes to earn more targets.

Tight Ends

Nate Adkins celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman: 35

Evan Engram: 30

Nate Adkins: 19

Trautman again led in snap share, but this time, he also led the tight ends in receiving, catching two passes for 30 yards. Adkins had two catches for four yards, but one of them was a crucial touchdown on a 4th-&-Goal.

Alas, Engram was on the field for half the game, and he was targeted three times, but he and Nix were unable to connect. Engram's role continues to shrink as the season marches on, and really, since Payton took back the play-calling.

Defensive Line

Zach Allen keys on Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen: 49

Malcolm Roach: 38

D.J. Jones: 32

Eyioma Uwazurike: 31

Sai’vion Jones: 16

Despite nursing a hamstring injury, Allen led the room in snap share. He totaled three pressures, all of which were hits on Patrick Mahomes. Allen didn't get a sack, but he impacted the game as he always does.

Roach was again fantastic. With the second-most snaps up front, he notched a clutch-time sack on Mahomes to end the game, and finished with four tackles. Roach also had two pressures.

D.J. Jones didn't create pressure on the passer, but he had two tackles. Uwazurike helped stop the run and notched two pressures on Mahomes.

Sai'vion Jones continues to rise up the ranks. He had a hit on Mahomes, showing the Broncos that he can create interior pressure on the quarterback when he's on the field.

Outside Linebackers

Jonathon Cooper reacts to a QB pressure. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathon Cooper: 42

Nik Bonitto: 41

Que Robinson: 28

Dondrea Tillman: 27

Cooper led the way in snap share and in pressures, finishing with a team-high five pressures on Mahomes. He didn't get a sack, but he was a constant force as a pass rusher, and finished with three tackles in the Broncos' effort to neutralize Kenneth Walker III.

Bonitto had one of his more forgettable games of the season, with zero tackles and two pressures, though he was able to get one hit on Mahomes. Kansas City's undrafted rookie left tackle, Khalil Benson, had Bonitto's number in both head-to-head matchups this season.

Robinson is a whirling dervish. He's a future starter, and he showcased his impact play once again. He totaled three pressures and one hit on Mahomes, and contributed as an edge-setter against the run.

Tillman is a workhorse. It's not always flashy, but he gets the job done. Sunday was much the same, though you'd like to see him get at least one pressure.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 69

Justin Strnad: 50

Singleton played 100% of the defensive snaps, and turned in another starring performance. He had a team-high 14 tackles, and a sack. He's on pace to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Strnad had one of his worst games of the season. Missed tackles. Out of position in coverage. He only had two tackles, despite playing 72% of the snaps.

Cornerbacks

Pat Surtain II stops Kenneth Walker III near the goal line. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Patrick Surtain II: 69

Riley Moss: 69

Ja’Quan McMillian: 56

Jahdae Barron: 4

Like Singleton, Surtain and Moss played 100% of the snaps, and both were excellent. It was Surtain's first game back since Week 4, and he made his presence felt, finishing with a whopping eight tackles — though he missed two — and he only gave up one catch in coverage.

Surtain also had a big pass break-up in the end zone to save a touchdown. He was a big reason the Broncos were able to limit Walker on the ground, and he keep the Chiefs out of the end zone at the end of the game.

Chiefs passing game was heavy underneath, quick game, screen etc. Not a major coverage day for Pat Surtain II in his return from 3-game absence.



But one of the best tackling outings I can recall for the All-Pro. 8 tackles (T-2 for his career), including two on Kenneth Walker in… pic.twitter.com/RQKTcZ3XpB — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) November 2, 2026

Moss was targeted four times, allowing just two catches. He had one excellent pass breakup that was almost an interception, and he contributed four tackles on the perimeter.

McMillian remains this team's nickel, but this was a tougher game for him. On one hand, he allowed all five of his targets to be caught in coverage, but it was for just 26 total yards. In other words, with a long of seven yards, McMillian was able to keep everything in front of him, and limit completions in their tracks.

Barron was relegated to a supporting role, with Surtain back in the lineup. This is how it'll be when the Broncos have their top three corners healthy.

Safeties

JL Skinner celebrates. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Taylor Rapp: 56

Devon Key: 49

Brandon Jones: 24

JL Skinner: 9

Jones suffered a hamstring injury, which put pressure on Rapp and Key with Talanoa Hufanga missing this game. Rapp had his worst game as a Bronco thus far, but led the safeties in snap share, showing how much the coaches trust him.

Rapp had four tackles, but took a bad angle on Emmett Johnson's 73-yard touchdown reception, getting comically turned around near the goal line. Rapp was targeted twice in coveage, allowing just one completion of four yards.

Key was a major contributor, notching eight tackles. He gave up two completions for 32 yards on three targets, but one of them was an unfortunate case of slipping on the wet turf due to the rainfall.

Let's hear it for Skinner, though. He played a season-high nine snaps, and his contributions on the goal line to end the game helped preserve the win. He took Walker on one-on-one in the hole, and stopped him, forcing the Chiefs to burn their final timeout with four seconds remaining.

Still thinking about this tackle from JL Skinner pic.twitter.com/LmFE2qXzOi — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) November 2, 2026

Walker is arguably the toughest running back to tackle in the NFL, especially on the goal line and in a got-to-have-it situation. Skinner was amazing there.

Perhaps the Broncos should start using Skinner as a linebacker because he's physical and reliable enough, and while his coverage as a safety isn't the best, it would be solid for a linebacker. Hat's off to Skinner, though. He deserved a game ball.

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