Colin Cowherd Explains Why He'd Take Broncos' Bo Nix Over Lamar Jackson

Every NFL season, there's always the annual debate about which quarterbacks rank where within the hierarchy of being the best talents at the position throughout the league.

And for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, since his emergence as a true franchise guy following a breakout second season, has been a name who's seen a wide range of rankings and evaluations on where he stands amongst the NFL's best signal-callers.

Some see Nix as a bona fide top-10 talent, others see him as a fringe top-10 guy, and others even rank him right outside of the top-15 spots at the position. It's hard to find a true consensus of how fans and analysts feel about the Broncos' passer.

However, when it comes to Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports, he seems to feel like Nix is certainly at least in the above-average tier of quarterbacks–– perhaps even over some highly-accomplished, multiple-time MVP winners like Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

Why Colin Cowherd Chooses Bo Nix Over Lamar Jackson

During a recent segment on FS1's The Herd, Cowherd made a pretty bold statement that's bound to get the NFL world –– and especially Ravens fans –– riled up: if it came down to a 4th quarter, come-from-behind situation, he's taking Bo Nix over Lamar Jackson.

"I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot," Cowherd said. "I'm selling my stock... I'd take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation–– Bo Nix–– over Lamar Jackson. Why? The analytics and data tell you he's beter."

"I watched Bo Nix go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen in a division round playoff game with a broken ankle. A kid against the best player in the league. So, I'm probably selling my stock a year late."

"I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot. I'm selling my stock... I'd take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation over Lamar"@colincowherd and the NFL players are OUT on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/IHNRHlF4Z4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 14, 2026

Now, to be fair, Cowherd's claim leans more on the premise that he feels Jackson is declining in terms of his play, rather than his feelings that Nix is ascending himself––even while Nix is fresh off of his best season in a Broncos uniform.

In the 17 games that Nix played this past season, he finished with over 3,900 passing yards on a 63.1% completion rate, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, ultimately leading the Broncos to 14 wins and the number-one seed in the AFC; a feat the Jackson hasn't reached since the 2023 season in which he won the MVP award.

Jackson certainly has the resume and the accolades that beat out Nix's with two MVP awards and three All-Pro teams. Nix was just barely a Pro Bowl selection as a fourth alternate this past season, let alone being close to an MVP nod.

Jackson's also been a part of some winning squads himself, even if unable to get over the hump for a Super Bowl appearance in his career just yet. He has a 76-31 regular season record, but also boasts a 3-5 clip in the postseason.

Yet, in terms of come-from-behind victories, at this stage in their career, Nix might just have Jackson beat in that category, at least in terms of how each have performed within the past couple of years.

Why Cowherd's Claim Isn't Outragerous as It Seems

In just two seasons of play dating back to 2024, Nix has led a staggering eighth fourth-quarter comeback in the regular season, and put together one in last year's postseason over the Buffalo Bills in a 33-30 victory in the divisional round.

Five of those comebacks came during the 2025 season alone, showing just how strong Nix came on during his second year pro.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Jackson's case, though, even when scaling back to 2022, he's only got five of those fourth-quarter comebacks to his name, with zero fourth-quarter comebacks at all in the postseason since entering the league in 2018.

The two also happen to have the same amount of playoff victories since Nix was drafted, largely because of the injury-riddled season Jackson had in 2025 that left him and the Ravens on the outside looking in for the postseason. But still, the numbers are the numbers.

So when surveying the entire scope of each's career, sure, Jackson has the edge currently. It's hard to debate that. But when looking within the past two years, in terms of recent success, availability, and the ability to engineer a come-from-behind victory when the odds are against them, those numbers tend to favor the Broncos quarterback.

Just maybe, Cowherd has a point here. And depending on how strong Nix bounces back from his injury-shortened postseason, he could get a lot more people on board the hype train for what could be an even better 2026 campaign.

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