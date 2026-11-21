The Denver Broncos are 7-2 coming out of the bye.

Winners of five in a row, the Broncos haven't lost a game since Week 4. It was an ugly road loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, and it was the last game that offensive coordinator Davis Webb called the plays.

With Bo Nix struggling, Sean Payton decided to take back the play-calling duties from his first-year offensive coordinator, which was a setback for Webb, but it may have been the best thing for Nix. It took a couple of games for Payton to shake the cobwebs off and to get into a groove with Nix, but in Week 7, the Broncos' offense began to lift off.

We're not talking 'Star Wars' numbers, but in each of the past three games, Nix has been well over 200 yards passing, and he's been much more willing to use his legs. If there was a single-moment turning point for Nix, it was his 62-yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

The third-year quarterback, returning from a broken ankle that required two offseason surgeries, seems to have regained his confidence. Webb sees the progress and agrees that Nix's confidence is much improved, but the young coordinator wants the Broncos to continue climbing coming out of the bye.

"Yeah, I still think it's week to week. I think we can continue to get better as an offense," Webb said on Thursday. "I don't think we're at where we want to be. I don't think he's playing as well as he wants to be either. But he is playing better."

What's Changed With Nix

Bo Nix and Troy Franklin chop it up pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix's body language has been brighter on the field, and he's seemed much looser, compared to how uptight and anxious he was through the first six weeks of the season. Now, let's not forget: besides the enormity of his subconscious learning to trust his body again after the injury, Nix also had to face the NFL's toughest schedule over the first half of the season, with one elite defense after another.

Wins are a quarterback stat, and while some of Nix's other numbers haven't been great, he shouldered the ultimate responsibility of doing enough to win games with gusto and beat some of the NFL's cream-of-the-crop teams.

Along with his confidence flooding back, Nix is hunting with the football again . The Broncos have been challenging defenses vertically, and it's allowed Nix and company to average 28 points per game over the three weeks leading into the bye, a number that's up dramatically from the 22.5-point average they had over the first six games.

"He's playing with more confidence," Webb said of Nix. "You can tell when he's ripping downfield, intermediately, to Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat — not Surtain, hope not — Pat Bryant, down the field in tight coverage. And you can tell he's having fun on the field, and he's showing a personality. That part's improving, and that will lead to better things soon."

Unrelenting Will to Win

Bo Nix celebrates a big play in Week 3's win over the Rams. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Nix remains relatively unconcerned about his stats and whether the Broncos' offense is scoring any style points around the NFL. The question he asks himself is simply this: "Did I put my team in a spot to win the game?"

The answer to that has been a resounding yes, even if, at times, Nix and the offense were painfully inconsistent for long stretches of some of these games. The one thing nobody can take away from him is that, when the chips are down, and it's truly put-up-or-shut-up time, he almost always answers the bell.

I say "almost always" simply because the Broncos aren't undefeated. They were unable to come back against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and the 49ers in Week 4, but otherwise, Nix has made sure to do his part in the clutch, the first three quarters of play be damned.

The Broncos have won an NFL-record 16 straight one-score games. Nix is Mr. Mile High Magic, able to conjure some truly logic-defying outcomes in the critical moments.

Winning will continue to be the most important thing to Nix, but that doesn't mean he's oblivious to the demands to improve, and coming out of the bye with three games of positive momentum, there's every reason to believe he and the Broncos' offense will do just that.

“I think even if we were playing great that we would feel really good," Nix said on Wednesday. "I think with the numbers and stats, we will always want more. That’s the thing about stats is that they are never good enough. For us, it’s always about the win column and being efficient and helping our team by playing complementary football."

Nix always gives credit to his defense, and while the Broncos have been a bit more leaky on that side of the ball this season against such a tough slate of opponents, they've continued to be a phenomenal pressure unit, and like they're quarterback, one of the best clutch-time defenses in the league.

Emerging from the bye at 7-2 with a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on deck , the best could be yet to come for Nix and the Broncos. They've earned their record against some of the NFL's juggernauts, and now the schedule opens up just a little bit.

"Overall, as a team, we are playing well and complementary off of each other," Nix said. "We just need to finish strong. We haven’t really done much yet, so we have to keep going.”

The Takeaway

In each of his first two seasons, Nix has been a much better quarterback down the stretch. Okay, so he might not be known as a great starter in games, but few quarterbacks are better finishers — and that applies to the season as much as it does to individual games.

If Payton and Webb had all the answers, Nix would be firing on all cylinders to start each game and each season, but the most important thing — and it's the mark of a great quarterback, which is what Nix aspires to become — is winning. And one of Nix's most remarkable traits is that he still manages to win so many games, even when he's unable to deliver his best brand of quarterbacking.

The NFL gave the Broncos one heck of a schedule to open the season. I've never seen anything like it, and I've been watching Denver football for decades and covering the Broncos since 2012.

Nobody could have asked Nix and the Broncos to weather that storm better than they did. At 7-2, if they can handle the Raiders at home this week, they'll retake the lead in the AFC West, own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs, and vault themselves back to the No. 2 seed in the conference playoff picture.

That would keep the Broncos on a collision course with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC's No. 1 seed, which could be decided in Week 16 when the two teams meet at Mile High. There's a long row left to hoe between now and then, but if nothing else, Broncos fans can expect Nix to do enough to keep this team winning and in position to jump ahead of the Bills when the two teams collide on Christmas Day.

But let's not put the cart before the horse; first up, the Broncos have to take care of business against a Raiders team that took them all the way down to the wire at Mile High last year. Bo Nix has never lost to the Raiders.

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