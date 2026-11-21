In their last 12 meetings with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos are 4-8, with all four wins coming in their last four games.

Of the 12 games, six have been one-score games: two went Denver's way, while four went the Raiders' way. Some might think that Sunday's latest Broncos-Raiders matchup is destined to follow the one-score suit.

But if my bold predictions come true, it's going to be an explosive Broncos victory, and far from the one-score variety.

Let's get bold.

Bo Nix Passes for 300-Plus Yards & Three TDs, With One INT

First, remember that Nix has never lost to the Raiders.

Ever since the mini-bye after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Nix has taken steps forward. Since coming into the NFL, he's also made a jump coming out of the traditional bye, and this bold prediction encapsulates that.

The Raiders' defense isn't great , and the Broncos have put in the work to solve their problems on offense. Sean Payton knows how to attack the Raiders, and Nix goes off in a big way.

Broncos Score a Rushing TD of 40-Plus Yards

Jonah Coleman breaks off a long run. | Dere Regensburger / IMAGO / Newscom World

During the bye, Payton sent a message that the blocking wasn't good enough against the Carolina Panthers and that jobs could be on the line. The Broncos have had issues with run blocking for weeks.

The O-line and tight ends heard Payton loud and clear, and the blocking opens up a rushing touchdown of 40-plus yards by a Broncos running back. On top of that, this game ends up being one of the Broncos' better blocking games of the season.

Raiders Held to Under 150 Passing Yards

The Raiders decided to march their rookie franchise quarterback out against the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos in his first two career stars. Much like against Seattle, i it doesn't go well in Denver.

Fernando Mendoza showed a lot of issues in his first start last week, and the Broncos have the pieces to exploit them and the Raiders' offensive inefficiencies. Due to the Raiders' lackluster offensive line, Denver turns up the pressure on Mendoza, leading to a rough day for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Broncos pick up six sacks, a strip-sack, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

Broncos Notch Six Sacks, Two INT, and a Defensive TD

Fernando Mendoza gets sacked. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I told you it was going to be a long day for the rookie. Denver puts Mendoza on the ground a lot and capitalizes on the pressure by forcing three takeaways and returning one of them for a touchdown.

The Broncos' defense should dominate in the trenches, leading to a massive game and a big divisional win.

Broncos Score 40 Points, Beat Raiders by 20

All four of my previous bold predictions lead to this one. Nix goes off; the blocking not only improves, but it actually does a great job, and the defense dominates as the Broncos win by a wide margin.

Coming off the bye, Payton-coached teams come out swinging. The Broncos have to be aware of the disrespect they're getting from the media as a 7-2 team and will be looking to send a clear message.

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