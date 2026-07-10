Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Cornerbacks—A Trade Waiting to Happen

The Denver Broncos have one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL . It's led by a perennial Pro Bowler and two excellent starters at the top of the depth chart.

The Broncos' also have some good depth, too, including two recent draft picks, one of whom is a first-rounder. As we continue previewing training camp, it's time to break down the cornerback room.

Starters

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) signals incomplete against the Dallas Cowboys. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian

Surtain leads the room as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. Moss is the other boundary corner, with McMillian in the slot. They are a formidable trio, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their flaws.

McMillian is good at generating turnovers, but his coverage play has been boom-or-bust analytically, as he is the opponent's best target for a completion and a big play, not just among Denver's defensive backs, but also all slot corners in the NFL.

McMillian biggest issue in coverage is sticking through breaks, as he isn’t the most fluid mover.

As for Moss, the penalties were killer for most of the season, but the concern is what happened when he focused on cutting them down. When the penalties dropped, his coverage play suffered, and he started allowing more catches and yards per target than previously.

Moss needs to find a way to play tight coverage without inviting penalties.

Backups

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron warms up against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 07, 2025. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine

Barron will have a chance to compete for a starting job and potentially push Denver to trade either Moss or McMillian before the season starts or the NFL deadline. His rookie year wasn’t the best, but he did have some flashes playing in a dime role that are the starting point for his actual development.

Abrams-Driane does well in coverage, but he lacks the build or physicality to be a capable run defender. When he has had to start for the Broncos, his coverage play has been solid at times, but he has been a liability in the run game, and his tackling has been problematic.

The Others

Denver Broncos cornerback Reese Taylor (35) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese Taylor, Jaden Robinson, Brent Austin, Ahmari Harvey, Sean Fresch Jr., and Blake Cotton

In this group, Taylor and Robinson lead the way, with many positive comments about them during their time with the Broncos. Robinson has good versatility in the secondary, while Taylor seems to do well as a slot corner who can move to the boundary if needed.

Austin and Harvey are undrafted rookies. They're competing for a practice-squad spot or two, but they have to jump ahead of Taylor and Robinson to get there.

Fresch was a recent UFL signing who brings some returner upside to the table. Cotton is an undrafted rookie out of Utah, who was signed as a tryout player in June. These two corners share a similar uphill battle as Austin and Harvey.

The Takeaway

The main focus of this position is on what happens with Moss, McMillian, and Barron. Does Barron show enough to earn a starting job and force a trade of one of the Broncos' two impending free agents?

It would hurt the depth, but Barron was the Broncos' first-round pick last year (No. 20 overall). Keeping him on the back burner is not a good sign for his development and would be a waste of two cost-controlled years at a position where costs are rapidly growing.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!