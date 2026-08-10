Why the Broncos' Real Trade Window Hasn't Opened Yet

The Denver Broncos have a strong overall roster, though there are a couple of positions in which they arguably need upgrades .

Tight end is the position that has probably garnered the most attention , though one could argue the Broncos need better depth at inside linebacker. The Broncos have linebackers who excel on special teams, though they don't have much experience on defense beyond the starters, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Some might even argue that the Broncos should trade for a proven player on the interior defensive line, rather than give snaps that John Franklin-Myers played last season to another player on the roster.

A Preseason Trade is Unlikely

However, while trades cannot be ruled out, it's unlikely the Broncos will trade for a player before the season, provided the projected starters stay healthy this summer.

The main reason for not trading at this time is that the Broncos have yet to see how their current players perform against outside opponents after weeks of training camp practices . They'll get a chance to see them in action during the preseason, which begins on Friday, August 14 , on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Any player who has not secured a starting role is likely to see a lot of time in the preseason to determine how much they've progressed and who is best suited to take on a larger role or fill a starting spot that is clearly up for grabs.

Once the Broncos know who is best suited to contribute in different roles, they could re-evaluate a trade decision, but there are two more caveats to keep in mind.

Option Bonuses

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first is that, while the Broncos have a lot of cap space available, it depends on the team exercising every option bonus due to players.

Multiple Broncos have option bonuses that, if exercised, are treated like a signing bonus and thus open up cap space, but if declined, are treated as base salary if the player is not released, meaning they take on a bigger cap hit. Veterans like wide receiver Courtland Sutton, center Luke Wattenberg, and defensive end Zach Allen have option bonuses due before the regular-season opener.

Having the flexibility to decide whether to exercise an option bonus is good because the Broncos can determine whether it makes more sense to gain additional cap space now or minimize dead-money charges down the road, particularly if a player is aging and has void years in his deal.

Draft Capital Required to Deal

Another reason the Broncos might not be quick to trade for a player is that they may not be prepared to give up the draft picks other teams may ask for. The best way to look at trades is to buy low when acquiring a player, but if a team asks for too much, the Broncos need to resist temptation.

Furthermore, the Broncos may want to stockpile younger talent as they get closer to the point that Bo Nix will be eligible for an extension. It's important to have that draft capital so the Broncos can either replace older veterans with younger talent or have new players ready to step into positions if other recent draft picks aren't working out as expected.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are more likely to trade for a player during the regular season. That way, the Broncos will have a better idea about where things stand with the current roster and might be able to acquire a player at a lower cost.

We'll have a better understanding of where things stand with the roster as preseason games are played, but while the Broncos do need to consider the short game (that is, a deep playoff run this season), they also need to look at the long game.

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