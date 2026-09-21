Film Room: What Broncos Learned From Jonah Coleman’s RB1 Opportunity

After an embarrassing blowout loss in Week 1, the Denver Broncos responded in their home opener to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13 .

Even though it wasn’t pretty from top to bottom , the Broncos cleaned up their offensive execution in the second half to stave off a high-quality Jaguars team down the stretch.

Bolstered by an incredible defensive showing against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Denver got several quality opportunities to move the ball down the field in the second half. The Broncos' performance in the fourth quarter was spectacular, putting a pair of touchdowns on the board and killing the clock with a textbook four-minute drill to end the game.

Despite losing J.K. Dobbins to a hamstring injury in the third quarter, Denver was able to sustain a successful ground game behind rookie running back Jonah Coleman . In his first game with extended playing time, Coleman had a solid day with 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown, plus three receptions for 19 yards.

There was a lot to like from the rookie in Sunday afternoon. Let’s dive into the tape.

Two First-Quarter Receptions

Jonah Coleman had a pair of nice catches in the 1st quarter. He's a former wide receiver, so he has natural hands as a pass catcher. I hope the Broncos open up his receiving skill set as the season goes on. pic.twitter.com/EN6jZRJHyT — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

Coleman started off his performance in a way that highlighted his most underappreciated skill set. A former wide receiver in high school, Coleman has natural hands and does a great job running routes when asked to do so. These first two clips show how he can be used as a reliable check-down coming out of the backfield.

First things first: notice how well Coleman tracks the ball through the air and plucks it with his hands away from the framework of his body. This first ball is a really tough play to make, but he makes a nice catch to pick up some easy yards on 2nd-and-19 to get the offense into a more manageable third-down situation.

On the second clip, Coleman makes a nice hands catch on a swing route and gets up field to deliver some punishment on Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter. It’s only a simple checkdown here, but gaining eight yards on 2nd-and-10 is something every offensive coordinator in the league will take when given the chance.

These aren’t explosive plays by any standard, but they are necessary additions to the offense and something Sean Payton utilizes a lot from his running backs.

Pass Protection in the Fourth Quarter

Coleman's pass protection is a plus, even though it looks like we get a miscommunication in the 4th quarter.



He more than made up for it on the same drive, though. pic.twitter.com/hf1G1oUkag — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

Before Coleman was able to take the reins and help close out the game, the Broncos asked him to step up in pass protection on a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

On our first play, Coleman looks lost in his assignment and allows a pressure from Jourdan Lewis, who had fired from his nickel cornerback position. This appears to be a miscommunication, so I’m not going to hammer Coleman for it.

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker takes a wide arc on this play, putting tight end Adam Trautman and right tackle Mike McGlinchey in conflict in their assignments. Trautman has chip-and-release responsibility, and McGlinchey stays to the inside to take on Lewis on the blitz.

However, McGlinchey has to peel back outside as Trautman releases, leaving Coleman on an island. If McGlinchey doesn’t try to get a hand on Lewis, this looks like an easy pickup for Coleman in the B-gap. Fortunately, Bo Nix gets rid of the ball to tight end Evan Engram, who makes a ridiculous shoestring catch for a huge gain.

Our second rep is what it should look like and is a reason why Coleman was considered the best pass-protecting running back in the 2026 NFL draft class. This is textbook.

Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller comes on a blitz, and Coleman meets him with a great base and proper technique, stonewalling him in the B-gap to maintain pocket integrity. You can’t teach this any better.

First Career Touchdown Gives Denver the Lead

The execution on Coleman's first career TD is absolutely incredible. Watch his patience to let this set up and get Powers across the formation on the pull. Adkins, Franklin, and Trautman do a phenomenal job, too.



And we get a Mile High Salute to finish it off!!! pic.twitter.com/KCrM6IblOU — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

Those two plays helped set up this wonderfully executed touchdown run. One play earlier, the Broncos got a defensive pass interference penalty on Hunter and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen, giving them 1st-and-Goal at the 3-yard line.

If you like incredible execution, watch this play. Denver runs a version of pin and pull from a tight formation, asking wideout Troy Franklin and Trautman to pin down while pulling left guard Ben Powers across the formation as a lead blocker. Tight end Nate Adkins slices across the formation on the kick-out block, and Powers has nobody to block until he reaches Hunter at the goal line.

Watch how patient Coleman is as he approaches the line of scrimmage. He allows Powers to come all the way across the formation and get upfield before following him through the hole to pay dirt. The rookie also does a great job of getting skinny behind Powers and finishes the play with a Mile High Salute as the Broncos take the lead.

Four-Minute Drill

Coleman's vision to peel this back and start the 4 min drill is freaking awesome! pic.twitter.com/RvYyrQGfae — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

Coleman was at his best on the game’s final possession. Denver had to run out the clock after getting a massive stop from its defense, trusting the rookie to get it done.

Coleman's patience, vision, cutback ability, and football IQ were all on display, and he capitalized on a massive opportunity to prove he can handle late-game situations.

This is the first play of the drive, and the Broncos run an outside zone concept. Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson does a good job of filling the alley up front, and Coleman sees it the whole way. The rookie slows his feet down and gets to his “peel” read, cutting back across the grain and picking up six yards on 1st-and-10.

Patience and Burst

Quinn Meinerz absolutely DESTROYED Matt Dickerson on this play pic.twitter.com/NtnUhqu37t — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

A couple of plays later, Coleman shows incredible vision and burst as the offensive line blows open a massive hole on an outside zone run. Watch right guard Quinn Meinerz and left tackle Garett Bolles here as they pave the way for Coleman on a cutback for 12 yards.

Meinerz does a great job of reaching the nose tackle and driving him into an early grave, while Bolles seals off the edge defender to open the B-gap. Coleman’s patience in letting this set up, combined with his vision and burst, allows him to rip off a massive gain and move the chains.

Veteran Presence of Mind

High football IQ from Coleman here. Stay in bounds, secure the football, get to victory formation. Well done from the rookie. pic.twitter.com/I7TJ8bj6Dw — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) September 21, 2026

This might be the most impressive play Coleman had all day. It becomes the last meaningful play of the game, and the rookie ensures it with his incredible football IQ.

Denver runs a zone concept, and Coleman immediately identifies his “bounce” read to get to the edge. As he gets upfield and picks up the first down, he slides down to protect himself and the football, keeping the clock moving to the two-minute warning.

That’s a veteran play from a rookie in his first extended game action as a pro. And it came in front of the home crowd. Auspicious.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!