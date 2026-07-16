Why Tight End is 2026 Broncos' Biggest Remaining Roster Issue

Every NFL team has an area of weakness on its roster — and the Denver Broncos are no different.

It's tougher to find one than in years past, but one still does exist: according to NFL Media, the tight end position is Denver's biggest remaining roster issue heading into the 2026 season.

"The Broncos arguably saw the least turnover in the league this offseason and have a Super-Bowl-contending roster in my book," NFL.com's Matt Okada wrote Thursday. "But they also did next to nothing to improve at tight end after a disappointing 2025 campaign from Evan Engram (461 yards, one TD) and the entire tight end room (seventh-fewest receiving yards in the NFL). Adam Trautman is used primarily as an in-line blocker, so unless Engram posts a bounce-back season, or fifth-round rookie Justin Joly is a surprise breakout, Sean Payton will likely go another year without his coveted versatile tight end in Denver."

Indeed, rather than fully tear down and rebuild, the Broncos chose a more ... level-headed ... approach to the TE corps, hanging on to 2025 free-agent addition Evan Engram for another year while bringing back designated blockers and backups including longtime Sean Payton favorite Adam Trautman and deep reserve Lucas Krull.

But it wasn't a full run-back, as Denver also spent fifth- and seventh-round draft picks on TEs Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, respectively, both of whom have a decent probability of cracking the 53-man roster.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Engram to the Rescue?

He's certainly no spring chicken, turning 32 in September, and it's unlikely — given the other mouths to feed in the offense — that he suddenly transforms into an All-Pro in what could be his final season with the franchise.

However, it's a good bet that Denver will get a better return on investment than what it received amid Engram's injury-marred debut in 2025. At minimum (and on paper), Engram should provide quarterback Bo Nix with an athletic target down the seam and over the middle of the field.

If he can do that consistently, the "biggest roster worry" narrative may prove entirely overblown.

“He’s doing well. He’s moving well. He’s extending plays," Payton said of Engram in June. "Again, it’s a little easier for those guys that are further away from the ball in these types of OTAs than the linemen. Yet it’s important timing and it’s important for him in his second year. He’s doing a good job with it.”

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