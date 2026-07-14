5 Broncos Trade Candidate to Watch During Camp and Preseason

As training camp approaches, talk of the Denver Broncos trading someone away will only increase.

Analysts look at the Broncos' roster, see a few logjam positions, and factor in some recent history when looking at what Denver did last year when they traded Devaughn Vele away to the New Orleans Saints in mid-August.

So, while they have a few players they can trade away, five stand out the most. Let's take a look and see why or why not the Broncos might look to trade them in the weeks ahead.

Riley Moss | CB

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why? The Denver Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with how expensive the position is getting, it is tough to waste two cost-controlled years on a rookie contract.

Add in Moss being in the final year of his rookie deal, Denver being unlikely to extend him, and the need to wait until 2028 for a potential compensatory pick they could miss out on, and a trade now gives them set capital in the 2027 draft.

Why Not? Well, Barron’s play as a rookie was up-and-down at best, and even with the penalties, Moss was clearly better than what Barron brought.

The Broncos have eyes on the Super Bowl, and trading away Moss could make their room significantly weaker, especially if Barron isn’t ready to be a starter or can’t handle working on the boundary.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why? Denver has a logjam at the position, and with Cooper's recent legal issues, they could decide it’s not worth it and move on.

Add in Cooper's history of his play falling off after the first eight to ten weeks in every year of his NFL career, and that could push Denver to decide to move on even more. They also have their depth pieces standing out and looking ready for even more playtime than they get.

Why Not? Cooper has been a good player for the Broncos at the start of the season, and there are financial reasons to stick with him this season, even amid the legal issues. The legal issues are still being played out without resolution, and they could keep teams uninterested in trading for him.

Ben Powers | LG

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why? Powers is a good guard, but his play isn't worth the cost, and the Broncos could save a lot of money against the salary cap by moving on this year.

With his contract set to expire after this season, making him ineligible for the compensatory pick formula, this would be their only chance to get something in return for their starting left guard.

Why Not? Alex Palczewski played poorly, as one of the worst guards in the NFL when he was starting in 2025, and Kage Casey is a rookie. Are the financial savings from moving on from Powers worth the potential drop-off to either backup guard?

To even consider it, they’d have to show their worth to the Broncos' decision-makers, and that can be tough for offensive linemen during training camp, with limits on padded practices.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why? Mims is in the last year of his rookie contract, and the price tag could be too high for the Broncos, even though he is an All-Pro kick and punt returner.

He hasn’t lived up to expectations on offense, and this offseason he has been vocal about wanting a bigger role on offense. Sean Payton has typically disliked players speaking publicly about issues within the team.

Why Not? The reason why not is simple. The Broncos don’t have a single player on their roster whom they know can step in and take over as the returner.

Mims is a weapon for this team because of how good a returner he is, and with their eyes set on the Super Bowl, trading a weapon, even for a handful of plays a game, could set the team back due to the domino effect of their return game taking a step back.

Troy Franklin | WR

Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why? When the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, they fully replaced Franklin’s role on offense. There isn’t anything Franklin brings to the offense that Waddle can’t do and do at a significantly higher level.

Franklin offers nothing as a blocker or on special teams, so his impact is strictly on offense. There are also questions about his hands, as drops remain an issue, and his route-running fell off late in the season.

Why Not? Franklin was forced into the second-receiver role, and even with his drops, he showed he had Bo Nix's trust to make the play when needed. There were issues connecting deep, but that didn’t stop Nix from looking his way.

Even with his role replaced, the chemistry he has with Nix still brings value, especially in a receiver room that has been lackluster for years. Franklin is also young and showing key improvements that are worth keeping in the room as the third receiver.

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