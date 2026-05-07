Here's Why Each Broncos Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Denver Broncos will host their rookie minicamp on Friday, May 8. It'll run through the weekend.

The rookies will report, choose, or be assigned their jersey numbers, and begin to learn and compete in a Broncos uniform. The Broncos made seven draft picks last month, signed 14 college free agents , and invited a few other undrafted players to come compete in rookie minicamp.

This rookie class, in particular, doesn't have it easy, as the Broncos have one of the best and deepest rosters in the NFL and are coming off a conference championship appearance. However, each draft pick is the master of his own destiny, and the violent nature of football has a way of creating opportunity.

Is there a true path to a starting job for any of these rookies? Let's examine pick by pick.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

October 18, 2025: Tyler Onyedim (11) Texas A&M defensive lineman works to get around Arkansas offensive lineman EMarion Harris (76). Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. | Richey Miller / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos traded out of the second round to draft Onyedim two picks into the third. He was Denver's first pick in this draft.

Why He Could Start

The Broncos are trying to replace a starting job vacated by John Franklin-Myers. It's the only starting job that is obviously wide-open .

Onyedim is a high-floor, pro-ready player, and the Broncos don't have a veteran clearly earmarked for the starting job. There will be a competition, and among the Broncos' draft picks, he has the clearest path to possibly winning a starting job.

Why He Won't

The Broncos have two vets who stood out last season, in Malcolm Roach and Eyioma Uwazurike, vying for this opening. The Broncos gave Roach a second contract, extending him mid-season, while Uwazurike enters a contract year.

Those two vets will likely get the first bite at the apple in taking JFM's former starting job. Adding to the complexity of Onyedim winning this job is the presence of 2025 third-rounder Sai'vion Jones, who didn't play much at all last year, but the Broncos are still very invested in his development, especially as an interior pass rusher.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) runs vs. the UCLA Bruins. | Steve Faber / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Coleman was drafted in Round 4, and was the Broncos' second selection after Onyedim.

Why He Could Start

Ideally, RJ Harvey remains the two in Denver's one-two punch at running back. The reality is, the one in that equation — J.K. Dobbins — has an extensive injury history.

If the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, then we can expect Dobbins to miss time with an injury this season. If that happens, Coleman could be relied on to do the heavy lifting on first and second down, which would keep Harvey in his specialized role as the third-down "Joker" weapon.

Why He Won't

Dobbins is adamament that this year will be different. The Broncos are obviously betting on him being right, as they gave him a 4x raise in the two-year, $16 million extension he signed in March.

The Broncos hope that a full year in their elite strength and conditioning/player wellness program will make all the difference in Dobbins's health outlook. Don't forget, he joined the Broncos party late last year, signing on the last day of mandatory minicamp (mid June), so he didn't benefit from the full offseason in Beau Lowery's care.

The other possible wrinkle in why Coleman won't start as a rookie is Harvey's seniority. If Dobbins goes down, perhaps the Broncos will wish to reward Harvey — who scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie last year — with the nominal starting job, though in that situation, I'd still expect Coleman to get the lion's share of the first and second-down carries.

Kage Casey | OL

Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Casey was drafted at No. 111 overall in Round 4. He was the lead blocker for former Boise State rock-star running back Ashton Jeanty, who now collects a paycheck from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why He Could Start

Casey played left tackle at Boise State, and while the Broncos are planning on moving him to guard, he's a left-side only guy at this point in his career. That puts his spot at left guard, which is currently held down by Ben Powers.

However, Powers a lot of time last season with a biceps injury, and he's entering his age-30 season. If he goes down, the Broncos will likely choose between Casey and Alex Palczewski to step in.

The Broncos liked what Palczewski did last year in relief of Powers, but he was the team's second choice. Palczewski has been re-signed to a two-year deal, but Casey is a draft pick, so if he can show good developmental progress this summer, he could be tapped to play at left guard if Powers misses any time.

Why He Won't

Powers had been an iron man up until his biceps injury last season. He may be about to turn 30, but he's also entering a contract year, so he'll be highly motivated to ensure he misses no time this season in an effort to garner one last meaningful contract before Father Time comes calling.

The truth is, Casey's only path to starting games as a rookie would be through the injury bug. So, as Powers goes, so does the rookie's outlook as a potential starter.

Justin Joly | TE

August 28, 2025: North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) runs the ball against the East Carolina Pirates. | Scott Kinser / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos traded up to land Joly in the fifth round, giving up pick No. 182 for the privilege.

Why He Could Start

Evan Engram is the Broncos' primary 'F' tight end, but he's well on the wrong side of 30 and has a long injury history. But the tight end with the most starts last season wasn't Engram; it was Adam Trautman, who has his position as the in-line 'Y' starter on lockdown.

Measuring the tight end role through snap share is more accurate way to view Joly's outlook, and if any injury befalls Engram, the rookie would be the natural option to step in and be that big-bodied pass-catching weapon from the slot.

Why He Won't

Joly still has a long way to go as a blocker, and in order for the Broncos to fully trust him in as a key snap-getter, he's going to have to show some progress in this department in training camp and the preseason. Even if he's slow to pick it up, the Broncos will still utilize him, but the coaches will want a little peace of mind if Engram goes down.

I believe Joly will be able to give them that, but his play to getting starter's snaps at tight end, let's face it, comes down to the injury bug. The only other way the rookie could see the field is if the Broncos cut Engram before the season, but it's highly unlikely with the amount of dead cap they'd have to eat.

Miles Scott | S

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Broncos had three seventh-round picks this year, and Scott was the first one.

Why He Could Start

I've got to keep it real with you; the only way he starts is if the Broncos suffer a rash of injuries at safety. Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones are back to reprise their role as this team's starting safety tandem.

Behind them, the Broncos have two incumbents, in Devon Key and JL Skinner, as well as new free-agent signing Tycen Anderson.

Why He Won't

Scott is going to have a hard time making this roster, let alone starting. His likely NFL path is to earn a practice squad spot this season, then make a push up the roster next summer when Jones, Skinner, and/or Key could be gone.

Dallen Bentley | TE

Utah's Dallen Bentley (88) walks into the end zone for a score vs. the Oklahoma State University Cowboys. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos drafted Bentley with the second-to-last pick in the draft.

Why He Could Start

Bentley is the long-term backup plan behind Trautman. The Broncos also have Nate Adkins under contract, but if anything befell Trautman, it would open the door to playing time for Bentley.

Why He Won't

Trautman has not missed a game since landing in Denver back in 2023. Even if he were to go down, there's a good chance the Broncos will look Adkins's way first; he's easily the team's best blocking tight end, though he's been used more as a move blocker.

Bentley is a more complete player than Adkins, though. Ideally, that Y tight end needs to offer as much of a receiving threat downfield as he does blocking competency, and that demand favors Bentley far more than Adkins.

Red Murdock | LB

Northern Illinois ETHAN HAMPTON (2) runs as Buffalo s RED MURDOCK (2) defends during the Mid-American Conference opener. | Rich Bamman / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hello, Mr. Irrelevant. The Broncos drafted Murdock at No. 257 overall, making him the last pick in the entire NFL draft.

Why He Could Start

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad both have some injury history, and both will be on the wrong side of 30 when the season starts. Right now, Murdock's best shot at the roster is aiming for the No. 4 inside linebacker slot, which is wide-open right now.

If Murdock can win the No. 4 job, he'll be looked to as an option to start if something should happen to either Singleton or Strnad.

Whe He Won't

There will be some heavy competition for that fourth linebacker spot, with the likes of Jonah Elliss, Levelle Bailey, Jordan Turner, and Karene Reid vying for it. Throw in undrafted rookie Taurean York, and Murdock is going to have to outshine five other dudes to guarantee himself a roster spot.

I like Murdock's outlook for the No. 4 linebacker job. But with this position featuring so much competition this summer, anything could happen, including the Broncos bringing in an outside veteran at some point to give them some proven production.

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