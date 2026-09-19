Jaguars' Biggest Strengths—and the Weaknesses Broncos Can Exploit

When it comes to preparing for an opponent, teams scout the film for targets to exploit and for threats to neutralize. That preparation is about scheme and personnel.

That's what the Denver Broncos are doing right now as they prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 2 AFC showdown.

Both teams have strong rosters, though the Broncos didn't show it in their first game of the season. Finding those targets to exploit can be difficult, but Jacksonville has some vulnerable players .

The Jaguars present far more threats, though. Today, we're breaking down the biggest threat Jacksonville poses and a prime target on each side of the ball.

Offensive Target: Ezra Cleveland | RG

Ezra Cleveland (76) gets ready to block. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland is a solid guard, but he can struggle as both a run defender and a pass protector. Denver would be wise to attack those vulnerabilities with its defensive line rotation.

Eyioma Uwazurike is the one to key on against the run, with Zach Allen in the passing game. The Broncos can also mix in Malcolm Roach to target Cleveland. The Jaguars' offensive line is good, and Cleveland is no slouch, but he is the unit's weakest link.

Offensive Threat: Bhayshul Tuten | RB

Bhayshul Tuten turns the corner after breaking a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuten tied for the most missed tackles forced in the first week of the season. Meanwhile, the Broncos had a historically bad tackling game, posting a 29.8% missed-tackle rate and 28 missed tackles.

The Broncos have to be on their toes with Tuten — an explosive playmaker as a runner and receiver. He will make them pay if they fail to bring him down on first contact.

The Jaguars have many other offensive threats, like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Parker Washington, but given the Broncos' tackling woes last week, Tuten raises the most alarms.

Defensive Target: Dennis Gardeck | OLB

Dennis Gardeck reacts after a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Denver possibly without RJ Harvey due to a hamstring injury ( officially questionable ), it'll make it harder to attack Gardeck. Gardeck is a decent enough player with a well-rounded skill set, but if the Broncos can isolate him in coverage with a running back, which doesn't happen often for an edge defender, there will be an opportunity.

His strongest area is as a pass rusher, so coverage and attacking his edge-setting ability against the run should be a focus of the Broncos' offense. Gardeck only played 26 snaps in Jacksonville's opener, which makes it more important for Denver to attack him when he's on the field.

Defensive Threat: Travon Walker | DE

Travon Walker hits Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker is a threat no matter where he lines up or what he's asked to do. He doesn't miss tackles often, is a quality pass rusher and run defender, and isn't a liability when dropping into coverage.

It doesn't matter where he lines up on the field; Walker is a threat Denver has to be aware of. While he has never lived up to his first-round pedigree, he has become a high-quality chess piece for the Jaguars' defensive scheme.

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