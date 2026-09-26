Mile High Huddle Hosts Sixth Annual Meet & Greet | Broncos-Rams | Week 3

The sixth annual Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos on SI Meet and Greet is upon us.

As the Denver Broncos gear up to host the Los Angeles Rams for a Sunday Night Football showdown , our podcast hosts and writers will hang out with our readers, viewers, and listeners at Empower Field at Mile High for three hours before kickoff.

The MHH Meet and Greet brings positive ju-ju to the table for the Broncos and a precedent of winning. The Broncos are 4-1 all-time in games featuring the MHH Meet and Greet.

Last season, we held the event in Week 7 as the Broncos hosted the New York Giants. Although the game was a snooze-fest for three quarters, it became one of the most historic showings in Broncos history, as Bo Nix and company stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Giants 33-32.

Nix became the first player in NFL history to pass for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in the same quarter. It was an insanely wild finish and one that Broncos Country will never forget, especially if you were there.

Meet & Greet Details

The 2026 MHH Meet and Greet begins at 3 p.m. MDT on Friday, September 27. There is no entrance fee.

We're just set up in Lot D under the big blue MHH tent. Here are the details:

When : September 27, 3-6 p.m. MDT

: September 27, 3-6 p.m. MDT Where : Lot D, Empower Field at Mile High

: Lot D, Empower Field at Mile High What : Meet and greet your favorite MHH podcast hosts

: Meet and greet your favorite MHH podcast hosts Watch For: Big Blue MHH Tent

🚨 2026 MHH Meet & Greet 🚨



• When: Sunday, Sept. 27 from 3-6 p.m.

• Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot D

• Look for the Big Blue MHH Tent

• Come meet and hang out with your favorite podcast hosts and the MHH community! pic.twitter.com/tIDS8Q4LkL — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) September 25, 2026

Food and water will be provided. It's a lot of fun, with great conversation and passionate Broncos talk leading up to kickoff.

Broncos vs. Rams

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton celebrate a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams are 1-1 going into this Week 3 matchup. The Broncos are still looking to establish some consistency on offense, but they took a massive step in that direction in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, it once again was a game with a slow offensive start. Nix turned it on in the second half, though, and ended up making the ninth fourth-quarter comeback of his career and his 11th game-winning drive, both of which are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2024.

Better late than never, but if the Broncos are going to beat a quality opponent like the Rams, Nix and the offense will need to start stronger out of the gate. Fortunately, the Broncos will have their top two running backs on the field, J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, though rookie sensation Jonah Coleman has been ruled out with an ankle injury .

Defensively, the Broncos cleaned up their tackling woes in Week 2, and absolutely put the clamp down on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' potent offense. Against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, though, the Broncos wlll have to be even tougher against the run.

The NFL's reigning MVP may be down his star playmaker — Puka Nacua — but Stafford still has veteran wideout Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson, both of whom scored touchdowns last week. Rams' tight end Colby Parkinson is questionable for this game, but they also have Tyler Higbee, so expect to see Sean McVay's heavy multi-tight-end personnel groupings.

Predictions

The Mile High Roundtable dropped on Friday morning , with our entire staff's predictions and picks. I've taken the Broncos to win 27-24.

My players to watch on offense are Dobbins and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, both of whom are due for a big game. On defense, I have a feeling Nik Bonitto shows the Rams exactly why he's become one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers.

I look forward to meeting and hanging out with as many of our great readers as possible on Sunday afternoon.

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