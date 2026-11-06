Mile High Roundtable Drops its Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Panthers

The Denver Broncos are 6-2 at the midway point, riding a four-game winning streak.

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Broncos now lead in the AFC West . If the Broncos want to retain their position atop the divisional mountain, they must take care of business and beat the teams they're supposed to.

The 3-4 Carolina Panthers may seem like just another sub-.500 opponent, but they can be dangerous. The Broncos must guard against the "trap-game" nature of this matchup and handle the Panthers on the road.

It's an East Coast road game with an early start, which has traditionally been an obstacle for the Broncos, but not since Sean Payton became the head coach in 2023. The Broncos have turned that particular ship around.

The Panthers have some young playmakers on offense and a defense that's better than some people realize. But if the Broncos play up to their potential, it's hard to see the Panthers keeping up with them.

That's a big if, though, as the Broncos have been frustratingly inconsistent on both sides of the ball, despite their winning streak.

How will this one shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff see this one unfolding on Sunday.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 6-2: East Coast road swings are never easy. Thankfully, the Broncos are a team that knows how to win late. Against the Panthers, the Broncos get an early lead and use Jonah Coleman to the maximum in a lopsided win.

Pick: Broncos 31, Panthers 17

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 6-2: Thanks to all his years in New Orleans, Payton has a special place in his heart for NFC South opponents; he's undefeated against them as Broncos head coach. Bo Nix is 4-0, including a 28-14 drubbing against the Panthers in 2024. Outdueling Bryce Young won't be quite so easy this time around, though, as the Panthers' young quarterback has improved dramatically since then, but Nix's confidence has come flooding back over the past two weeks, and that leads to a romping day for the Broncos' offense on the road. Nix has his best statistical game of the year, with 280 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Pick: Broncos 31, Panthers 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 6-2: Unlike some, I’m not buying into the "trap game" element for the Broncos, facing a lesser opponent, an early East Coast game, right before their bye. It has the trappings of one, but there should be enough trust and confidence at this point that Denver can dispatch them under these circumstances. It might not be a blowout. It might not even be pretty. They could make us sweat, as they like to do. But they’ll ultimately get the job done.

Pick: Broncos 23, Panthers 10

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 6-2: The Broncos can’t keep getting away with this... or can they? For another week, I think so. Carolina is playing football, but boy, they aren't good on the lines of scrimmage. Can they win up front as thoroughly as Denver has this year? Another win. Although this game does have “trap game” all over it, Denver has enough veterans not to falter.

Pick: Broncos 31, Panthers 23

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 6-2: The Broncos showed two weeks ago against the Cardinals they can pull away in the second half against a team that has talent but isn't strong overall. The Panthers are similar to the Cardinals, in that they can challenge the better teams. But with the way the Broncos have executed, for the most part, in recent weeks, I believe they will have a similar performance as they did in Arizona, with a close, low-scoring first half, but they pull away in the second for a double-digit win.

Pick: Broncos 26, Panthers 16

Jonah Coleman celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 5-3: There are certain games where a team matches up well against an opponent and its weaknesses. This is one of those games for the Broncos. The Panthers struggle with protection, and the strength of their weapons lines up with the strength of Denver's defense in the cornerback room vs. their receivers. The Broncos and Panthers will both try to establish a run game in this one, shortening the game. I expect a big game from Coleman, as the Broncos escape another game too close for comfort.

Pick: Broncos 24, Panthers 17

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 5-3: I don't see this as a "let down" game after the massive, emotional win over Kansas City last week. The Panthers' defense is absolutely awful against the run. This could be a "get right" game for the Broncos' offense as they're still trying to work out the kinks, and I expect a huge game from Coleman. The matchup of Pat Surtain II against Tetairoa McMillan is going to get all the attention, but keep your eyes on Jalen Coker against Ja'Quan McMillian. That should be a fun one to watch.

Pick: Broncos 26, Panthers 16

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 4-4: With the bye week coming up, there's a chance the Broncos could overlook the Panthers. Denver is beaten up, missing starters and key contributors, with others playing through injuries. The Panthers are no different, but their depth is a far bigger issue than Denver's. Given the Panthers' beat-up defense and a recent change at defensive coordinator, the Broncos' offense keeps humming and improving as they lead the team to another win.



Pick: Broncos 24, Panthers 16

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 4-4: The Broncos have a chance to cruise into their bye week as they face a Panthers team reeling from injuries. The Broncos' defense will have no problem getting after Young , dropping him for five sacks. Coleman produces another spectacular game rushing for 100 yards and two scores.

Pick: Broncos 24, Panthers 13

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 3-5: The Broncos match up well against the Panthers, so this should be a game they win comfortably. The Panthers will have their moments, but this win for the Broncos will be keyed by good defense, timely takeaways, and Coleman putting the trade talk for a running back on ice with a 150 yards on the ground.

Pick: Broncos 35, Panthers 17

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