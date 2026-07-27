New Insight Pinpoints the Silver Lining in Broncos' 2026 Schedule

There has been much lamentation and gnashing of teeth over the Denver Broncos' 2026 schedule .

The first six weeks, in particular, are brutal. We said it back when the schedule dropped, and we'll say it again: No team has a tuffer first half of the schedule than the Broncos.

However, there is a silver lining, and Warren Sharp of Sharp Football put it in perspective on X this week, with Broncos training camp about to kick off. The Broncos may have the toughest first eight games in the NFL, but the second half of their schedule is the easiest in the league, based on opponents' expected wins.

if the Broncos can navigate the NFL's #1 TOUGHEST schedule thru week 6...



they will play the NFL's #1 EASIEST schedule the second half of the season:



Week 9-18 their two toughest games are IN Denver...



their toughest road game comes with +2 days rest edge...



and they play 6… pic.twitter.com/xVZKMuiv5f — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 27, 2026

Additional Blessings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) as he fumbles the ball in the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Round game. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

From Week 9 on, the Broncos' toughest opponents are the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. As Sharp points out, both games are in Denver, which is a major blessing, especially that late in the season.

The Broncos' toughest road game, on paper, is Week 17's trip to take on the New England Patriots. In another tender mercy of the Football Gods, the Broncos will get two extra days of rest and preparation, assuming that game is played on Sunday.

The week prior, though, the Broncos have a short week to prepare for the Bills, and they're playing them on Christmas Day, which is actually on a Friday — just five days after playing the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Nobody is all that scared of the Raiders right now, but divisional games are often tough.

Think back to Week 10 last season when the Broncos hosted the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. It was a tight, physical game, and it came down to the wire, though the Broncos prevailed.

Even the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers were a tough out for the Broncos, despite not playing their starting quarterbacks. Denver again won both games, but all bets are off in division matchups.

Leveling the Playing Field

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a hit during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I wrote when the schedule first dropped , if the Broncos can emerge from their initial gauntlet of games at .500 or better, they'll be in a great position to maximize the second half of their season and vie for the division and AFC playoff seeding.

Even if the Broncos hit Week 9 at 4-4 or 3-5, I'd still really like their odds of winning the division. With this schedule, it might be a bridge too far expecting Denver to earn the No. 1 playoff seed again, but the division will be very much on the table.

The main reason is that the Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers all have to play the teams of the AFC East and the NFC West, just like the Broncos do. That division produced five playoff teams last season, so having them on the AFC West's schedule levels the playing field significantly.

The Broncos have it tougher than the Chiefs and Chargers, due to their first-place schedule, but not by much. The AFC West has a tough row to hoe this season.

The first team to 11 wins could win the division. Again, the Broncos might not be in a position to earn a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout, but never say never.

One of the collateral effects of that tough initial schedule is that it will quickly build Denver's callus . Going against the likes of the Chiefs (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Chargers in the first eight weeks will demand that Denver plays its very best ball.

The Broncos are going to be battle-tested when they emerge from the first eight weeks.

The Takeaway

Against such a tough slate of opponents, there are no guarantees, but the Broncos aren't exactly chopped liver. Denver has one of the NFL's best rosters, a young franchise quarterback who excels in the clutch, and an experienced coaching staff led by a former Super Bowl winner.

The Broncos have it relatively easy from Week 9 on, so it's going to be all about maximizing those first eight games. Denver will get one breather early on, with a Week 7 road trip to take on the Arizona Cardinals, but every other opponent on the first half of the schedule will be a challenge.

If the Broncos are meant to be bona fide Super Bowl contenders, they'll get their licks in and win some of those early games, and they'll be honed into a sharp weapon as a result. The question is, how many games will they win?

Time will tell.

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