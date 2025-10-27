The Good, Bad & Ugly in Broncos' 44-24 Beatdown of Cowboys
The Denver Broncos had their most convincing victory of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, squashing them 44-24. Despite Patrick Surtain II not playing a snap in the second half, the Denver defense kept both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in check while securing two interceptions from Dak Prescott.
Defensive domination paired with an offense that scores in all four quarters is something we’d like to see week to week, and there’s plenty to be happy about, starting with the Broncos’ offensive playmakers.
Let's get to the good, bad, and ugly from Week 8.
The Good: Young Playmakers Show Up Big
After a relatively slow start to the season from the Broncos’ second and third-round picks, running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant both put up points in a 44-point offensive explosion. Harvey had three touchdowns, starting with a 40-yard rush to the outside, followed by another from the Wildcat formation, and finished off the hat trick with a five-yard catch from Bo Nix.
Nix also dropped a 24-yard dime to Bryant in the back corner of the end zone in the second quarter. Troy Franklin had a career game as well, catching six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
The cherry on top was J.K. Dobbins rushing for 111 yards on 15 carries, averaging 7.4 yards on the day. If the Broncos can continue to develop their young playmakers and keep feeding Dobbins, this team can hang with anyone.
The Bad: Sutton Slump
Courtland Sutton was a relative non-factor against the very injured Cowboys secondary, although he caught six passes for 67 yards and zero touchdowns. While Sutton did have a score called back due to an Adam Trautman pass interference call, he also dropped a touchdown pass that hit him right in the chest.
We know how good Sutton is, and it’s upsetting that, even against the Cowboys' horrid secondary, he was unable to make a significant impact.
The Ugly: Defensive Penalties
The Broncos' offense was clean aside from a few penalties, but their defense had a rough night, especially in the secondary. Nickel cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was called for holding after getting a fistful of jersey from a Cowboys receiver, and Riley Moss was flagged for pass interference twice, although both were questionable at best.
Ticky-tack or not, the penalties set the Cowboys’ offense up in a great position to score. Moss has played great football all season, but it seems the laundry tossers have it out for him, especially on big-time throws. The Broncos were cleaner in the penalty department this week, seven flags for 42 yards, but they’ll get bit in the rear end sooner or later from this lack of discipline.
The Broncos put the NFL on notice, taking down the best offense in the NFL. We’ve now seen the Broncos complete improbable comebacks, and now they’ve displayed the ability to blow their opponents out, both of which are sure signs of a playoff contender.
Denver will look to extend its five-game winning streak against the Houston Texans and their stingy defense. If the Broncos can put up even half the numbers they did against Dallas, they’ll shut out the entire state of Texas next week.