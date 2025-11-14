Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Chiefs
Week 11's tilt between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs is more than a litmus test; it's a battle for the heart and soul of the AFC West. At 8-2, the Broncos are trying to signal a changing of the guard in the division, despite the Chiefs winning it in each of the past nine seasons.
The Broncos have already proven they can hang with Kansas City head-to-head. Sean Payton scratched that off his list in Year 1 with the Broncos.
The question was whether the Broncos could show consistency in all the other games, and so far, they have. Because of that, this game vs. the Chiefs is now even more meaningful. The Los Angeles Chargers will have something to say about the division crown, too, but this is the biggest AFC West game of the 2025 season.
How will it shake out?
Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 8-2: The rubber meets the road. Given the Chiefs' dominance over the AFC West, it's fair to say the Broncos need to cut the head off the snake at long last. Persistent issues on the offensive side with how quarterback Bo Nix is playing muddy the waters, but he plays well against the Chiefs, and a late punt return for a score by Marvin Mims Jr. seals a pivotal Broncos win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 8-2: The Chiefs will be fighting for their playoff lives, but they will be ready to play. If the Broncos want to put the final nail in the coffin of the Chiefs' AFC West title hopes and perhaps their playoff chances, a win Sunday could be the hammer that drives it home. The Broncos also have to win to prove they are a contender. Which team holds sway over the AFC West? That changes this Sunday.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 8-2: Andy Reid's record coming off a bye is astounding. He's only ever lost four times. However, Sean Payton studied this uncanny bye-week magic at the feet of Reid himself, so the Broncos will be ready. Little did Reid know when he was spilling his bye secrets to Payton a few years back that he'd have to contend with him in the AFC West. Even without Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos mix it up vs. Patrick Mahomes, with a great balance of pressure and coverages that leads to four sacks and two takeaways. Nix reminds fans why they fell in love with him last year, and the Broncos put a stranglehold on the division, heading off into their bye with a clean slate and a tsunami of momentum. Eight straight wins.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-2: I’ve been saying for weeks that the Broncos are due for a loss — and to their credit, they keep scraping by. But this brand of football will not fly against the surging Chiefs, coming off a bye with their backs against the wall. The contest will be competitive, and the Broncos can spring the upset if they play a complete game, but the mounting injuries are too much to overcome and they may naturally peek ahead to next week’s bye of their own. See you at Arrowhead on Christmas for all the AFC West marbles.
Pick: Chiefs 22, Broncos 20
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 8-2: Say what you want about this Broncos team, but they’re battle tested, and not easily intimidated. The left side of the Chiefs' offensive line is vulnerable and for the taking. Nix and Payton take a step closer to getting on the same page as the offense logs three touchdowns.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 24
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 8-2: The Broncos' biggest game since 2015 is against their biggest rival with huge divisional implications. The Chiefs are historically great coming off a bye under Reid and have a tough defense. Unfortunately, Denver's best offensive weapon J.K. Dobbins won't suit up and with the offense and special teams woes, it's hard to see the Broncos pulling this one out.
Pick: Chiefs 17, Broncos 14
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 7-3: There's a lot of talk regarding Nix, and much of it is negative. There's an easy way to make it go away: do one's job, play one's best, and get a statement win against the Chiefs and their all-world quarterback. However, I feel the talk intensifies. The Broncos' defense plays its part and slows the Chiefs' offense enough to give the offense several chances, but without Dobbins to keep the defense honest, and with offensive penalty issues still a thing, Kansas City feasts on Nix, giving Mahomes several short fields.
Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 6
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 7-3: The Broncos' biggest regular season game in a decade? The hated Chiefs come to town with Denver having a chance to put its foot on the throat of its rival in the division. Unfortunately, with Kansas City having a bye week to prepare, and the Broncos missing a multitude of important pieces in Surtain, Alex Singleton, Dobbins, and Nate Atkins, it’s gonna come down to the defense starting to take the ball away and a second-year quarterback who has unquestionably been struggling with a case of the yips. The Chiefs are far more desperate with their 5-4 record, and come out victorious in this game
Pick: Chiefs 20, Broncos 16
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 7-3: The Broncos' defense is getting the job done despite losing key players to injury, but now they face arguable the best offense they’ve faced all season in the Chiefs. The Broncos offense has to pick up some of the load, even with Dobbins not expected to play. The Chiefs' defense has talent but isn’t a top unit — but the same could be said for the Las Vegas Raiders and Nix struggled against them. If Nix doesn’t get it together this week and the Broncos' offense can’t put some drives together, it’s going to be difficult to come out with a win, even with the defense playing well.
Pick: Chiefs 17, Broncos 13
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 7-3: The Broncos, even at 8-2, still have a chip on their shoulder to prove they are a legitimate threat in the AFC. In order to do that, they have to show they can handle the Chiefs, without it being their second team. There will be pride on the line for the Broncos, especially on offense, after their showing on Thursday Night Football and that provides enough of a spark, despite it still being a lower scoring defensive bout with the defense halting a drive by the Chiefs to win or tie to close out the game.
Pick: Broncos 18, Chiefs 15
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 7-3: Ever since Payton got to town with Vance Joseph, the dynamic in the Chiefs/Broncos rivalry has changed. No longer is there this expectation of the Chiefs getting an automatic win. In fact, without a blocked field goal, the Broncos would have won the last three meetings between the two teams. Joseph has had Mahomes number lately and that continues in a big game this Sunday with the Broncos' defense holding the Chiefs under 20 points, while Nix and the offense do just enough to secure the biggest win in quite some time for this franchise.
Pick: Broncos 21, Chiefs 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 7-3: If the Broncos want to be taken seriously, they must be competitive against the NFL’s elite, such as the Chiefs. The running game may take a while to get going without Dobbins; however, the passing offense must improve to stand a chance. Although the Broncos' defense will contain Mahomes and sack him three times, the Chiefs will stifle the struggling Broncos' offense and snap one of the longest home winning streaks in the NFL.
Pick: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 6-4: If the Broncos want to keep this winning streak alive, they're going to need another legendary performance from their defense and specifically the pass rush. Reid is 22-4 coming out of the bye week, so precedent would suggest a major advantage for Kansas City. With Denver's offensive struggles continuing week over week — combined with the Chiefs having a good defense in their own right — this should be a low scoring affair. Unfortunately, I trust Mahomes to be able to make more plays than Nix when push comes to shove.
Pick: Chiefs 16, Broncos 13